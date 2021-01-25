Sean Connery says actor made a ‘mistake’ while playing James Bond





Sean Connery was the actor most associated with James Bond, however, many other actors have taken his place over the years. Connery said that one of those actors made a mistake taking on the role. Interestingly, this actor’s version of Bond had a major connection to Connerys’s version of Bond. Ursula Andress and Sean Connery | Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Why Sean Connery reveals why he was doing ‘less and less’ the more he played James Bond First of all, a little background. Connery was the first actor to play Bond on the big screen. In an interview with IndieWire, Connery revealed which Bond films were the most fun to make. They were Dr No, From Russia with love, and The golden finger. He loved From Russia with love mostly. Connery said after the first two Bond films playing the character was different. Well, once you’ve done the first two, you just moved on because the rules were set, he revealed. We ended up doing less and less so to speak, because you did what you were supposed to do and whatever else to a point. Connerys’ comments echo criticisms of the Bond franchise who find it too repetitive. I think if someone maybe Timothy [Dalton] made the mistake of thinking it was going to be easier than it is. You have to work really hard to make something look easy. The movement, the fighting and everything in between are absurd situations. Dalton played 007 in two films from the 198s: Daylight alive and License to kill. the From Russia with love trailer RELATED: How the Beatles and a typeface inspired the name of a James Bond movie What Timothy Dalton Said About Sean Connery’s James Bond Likewise, Dalton said Weekly entertainment what he thought of Connery and his 007 films. Connery was shocking, he said. And his films were shocking. You had never seen women in bikinis in the movies back then, and heroes weren’t shooting unarmed people. But Connery did, and he was tough. The Train Brawl with Robert Shaw [in From Russia With Love] was one of Bond’s great sequences. Dalton said the 007 franchise got a lot more comedic once Roger Moore took on the title role. Timothy Dalton’s legacy in 007 Dalton had no problem with 007’s portrayal of Moores. After all, Dalton noted, Moore really connected with the audience commercially. Despite Dalton’s admiration for Moore, he still wanted to take the franchise back to its darker roots with his Bond films. However, he felt it should have a bit of humor. After all, humor has always been a hallmark of the 007 franchise, even when Connery was making his Bond films relatively serious. Despite Daltons’ efforts to bring the series back to its roots, he said audiences weren’t overly interested in his Bond films. A trailer for Daylight alive RELATED: James Bond actor Sean Connery turned 007 into a parody Even though audiences weren’t overly interested in these films, Dalton was ahead of his time. When Daniel Craig reprized the role of Bond in the 2000s, the series reverted to the gravity of previous entries. Connery felt that Dalton had made a mistake in 007, however, his take on the role anticipated Craigs.







