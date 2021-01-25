Entertainment
'Borat' sequel stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova recall wild film production amid pandemic
4:15 PM PST 01/24/2021
by
Tyler coates
In Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Movie, the fictional Kazakh journalist brought his 15-year-old daughter. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the cast reveal how they prepared for the most trying (and dangerous) moments in comedy.
When Borat Sagdiyev returned to the screen 14 years after the Oscar nomination Borat, creator and star Sacha Baron Cohen was eager to examine Trumpism in America in the months leading up to the 2020 election. Along the ride was Tutar, Borat’s teenage daughter, played by 24-year-old Bulgarian newcomer Maria Bakalova, which Borat planned to give as a gift to Vice President Mike Pence. Here, the cast remembers the film’s savage mid-pandemic production and how Baron Cohen prepared his young co-star for Borat’s shocking and hilarious antics.
Sacha, what advice did you give Maria to convince the people you’re filming?
SACHA BARON COHEN Are you asking me to reveal my secrets? (Laughs.) Maria would get, if I can say this, very nervous before she turned. And my advice has always been: use that energy, fear and adrenaline.
Maria, was there a scene in the movie that made you most nervous?
MARIA BAKALOVA I was the most nervous when I was [speaking at] the center of conservative women. I was alone in a group of women. Originally Sacha, correct me if I’m wrong, he had to be with me.
BARON COHEN Just before the shoot, a producer recognized one of the wives of [the first] Borat it was the woman at the garage sale. I mean, the likelihood of that happening is incredibly low. And I had to say to Maria: “Slight change of plan: you do the scene alone.”
BAKALOVA It was one of the first weeks of filming. I thought to myself, “What should I do?” They did my makeup, I cried, they fixed my makeup, I cried. I called Sacha on FaceTime, and it was the first time he’d told me, “Use this fear.” And I listened to him because he’s a genius.
Maria, how familiar were you with American politics before making the film?
BAKALOVA I can say that I knew the president and who Rudy Giuliani was. I cannot say that I know American politics at all. I came here because of this movie. I think I love America right now or at least I love LA
BARON COHEN Think about its history. She came to America, then the coronavirus was there. In America. I mean, we really should have done the documentary about Maria coming from a small Bulgarian town, living in this little apartment, getting into the action itself. It’s a story of American immigrants.
Rudy Giuliani’s streak is probably the most discussed, but some of those moments like the anti-lockdown rally in Washington also seemed quite tense and unsettling.
BAKALOVA It’s a little scary to be surrounded by people and guns. It’s like, what’s going on? I was on the “right side” pretending to be a [hard-right journalist] with blonde hair and lipstick. I was sort of saved there. When I saw [the film], and realizing where we’ve been, it’s beyond anything I’ve seen in my entire life. And Sacha, as the producer and creator of Borat, I don’t know how you did it. It’s incredible. It’s brilliant. And I admire your work so much.
BARON COHEN We are not method players, but I felt fatherly. As a producer, you need to make sure that your actors are completely safe. I wanted Maria to be able to give a brilliant performance while feeling confident that she wasn’t feeling too much pressure.
Sacha, you also haveThe Chicago 7 trialin contention this year. These are two political films from very different eras. What do you find they share in common?
Boratis an absurd comedy andChicago 7really happened, but there is a common message when leaders lie, people die. The Chicago 7s were protesting the lies of the Vietnam War. Borat exposes Trump’s lies and plots, including about the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. And the whole world just saw how Trumps’ big lie about the election sparked a riot that killed five people. Democracies only work if we have a shared set of facts, a shared reality.
Interview edited for length and clarity.
