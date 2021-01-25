The Kings of Cowboy Comedy: Sourdough Slim and Riders In The Sky | Entertainment









ELKO Combining vintage cowboy music with good-humored comedy, Sourdough Slim and Riders In The Sky kept audiences laughing and smiling for three decades at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. The yodeling cowboy who plays accordion, guitar and harmonica, and the four-piece act inspired by the Sons of the Pioneers has never failed to delight audiences of all ages. After growing up on a cattle ranch in the Sierra foothills, Rick Crowder gave up parcel delivery in 1988 to devote himself full-time as Sourdough Slim, a comedic yodeling cow who brought eye-catching, uplifting joyful pleasure. and irresistible to the public, according to Cowboy Magazine Editor-in-Chief Darrell Arnold. Along with Robert Armstrong, Sourdough Slim was a beloved element at Elkos Cowboy Poetry Gathering, singing various Western classics, country blues and novelty songs, topped with a happy yodeling while doing a twist and playing music. accordion. Taking his act with local school children, who otherwise might not be able to attend one of his shows, Slim said he understands the power of live performance. They’ll remember it, Slim told Elko Daily Free Press in 2009 after encouraging the kids at Grammar No. 2 to try their best yodelling. It’s nice to share what’s going on there. Mixing thrilling country melodies with jokes and puns, Riders In The Sky is another popular Gathering attraction, paying homage to mid-20th century cowboy artists such as Gene Autry and Roy Rogers. The band first took to the stage in November 1977 in Nashville, with baritone Ranger Doug on guitar and Too Slim on bass. Over the years, tenor Woody Paul with his violin and Joey the Cow-Polka King on accordion have joined, shaping the current Riders In the Sky lineup. Support local journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{feature_button_text}} Among the highlights of their careers, the Riders have appeared on radio, television and film, winning Grammy Awards for albums related to Toy story 2 and Monsters Inc. Last year they celebrated their 38th year as members of the Grand Ole Opry. The healthiness and fun of the group keep generations flocking to Riders’ shows year after year, the Elko Daily wrote in 2009, when the group first appeared at the 25th Gathering. A secret to their success is keeping the public in stitches while honoring the past, said Ranger Doug. People love to laugh and feel like they are part of something exciting, he told Elko Daily in 2009. We keep a great tradition alive. People like us to have fun and were stubborn. As for 2021, the Riders are optimistic about a return to the stage, according to their website. We were looking forward to a healthy and happy 2021, roll up our sleeves and do what we do best: put on a show! Below is a collection of photos of Sourdough Slim and Riders In The Sky over the years. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

