TMC’s Mahua Moitra ridicules president for revealing actor’s portrait instead of Netaji





TMC MP Mahua Moitra ridiculed President Ram Nath Kovind for unveiling a portrait of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan, claiming it was the painting of Prosenjit Chatterjee that played the role of the freedom fighter in the film Gumnaami and not Netaji himself. President Kovind unveiled the portrait of Subash Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas – the 125th anniversary of the freedom fighter’s birth. Speaking to Twitter, TMC’s Mahua Moitra pointed out that the portrait that was released was of actor Prosenjit and not Netaji as she searched President Kovid for donating 5 lakhs of rupees for the construction by Ram Mandir. READ | Mamata Mocks Center’s’ Parakram Diwas’ wants four capitals in India and Netaji ‘memorial TMC’s Mahua Moitra ridicules President Kovind After donating 5 lakhs to Ram temple, president pays tribute to Netaji by unveiling portrait of Prasenjit, the actor who played him in the biopic God Save India (because this government certainly cannot) https://t.co/RWnkZOP9BB – Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) 25 January 2021 READ | PM pays tribute to Netaji on Parakram Diwas, recalls his struggle and vision for India TMC vs BJP face-off on Netaji West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally on her birthday, mocked the central government by asking what “Parakram” is. Mamata’s jibe came when the Center declared Netaji’s birthday to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas. CM Mamata Banerjee considered Netaji to be a “Deshbhakt” and the star of the country, therefore, the state government pays homage to him by celebrating the day as “Desh Nayak Diwas”. CM Mamata said: “We observed ‘Deshnaayak Divas’ today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji’ Deshnaayak ‘. What is’ Parakram’. She criticized the Center saying, ‘You are building a new parliament and buy new planes, why not a memorial for Netaji? “ In addition, Mamata demanded that there be four capitals in the country. To back up her argument, she said Kolkata was the capital of India under the British and proposed that the state be declared the “national capital of Bengal”. “I think India must have 4 rotating capitals.” The West Bengal CM concluded by raising the slogans Jai Hind, Subhas Bose Zindabad, Joy Bangla and said: “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.” READ | Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji event after crowds raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans Fight for the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose The Indian government has decided to celebrate Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s birthday on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Center announced its decision to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the nation’s youth to “act courageously in the face of adversity”. Ahead of the 125th anniversary of Netaji’s birth, the Ministry of Culture issued a circular announcing that January 23 will now be observed as Parakram Diwas every year. Shortly thereafter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Netaji’s birthday would be celebrated annually as “Desh Nayak Diwas”. A train was also renamed from Netaji Express. In addition, TMC demanded that the book on Netaji that was written by a Defense Ministry panel decades ago be made public. READ | Netaji’s grandnephew slams Mamata, questions ‘allergic reaction’ to Jai Sri Ram chants







