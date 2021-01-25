Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn is Hollywood’s funniest woman

Photo: Kathryn Hahn

You probably don’t remember the first time you watched Kathryn hahn completely nailing a role – it was most likely in those classic 2000s debut, Seth Rogen-adjacent films that really appeal to an audience of tasteful teens and stoners, or maybe his work as a flashing comedic character and you will be missed for an NBC TV show. Once upon a time, her work on Parks and recreation as a political shark and globally #GirlBoss Jennifer Barkley made me laugh so hard I started to cry. Kathryn Hahn is more than an actor, she’s the covergirl for a moment in comedy – Hahn is the gift we pray to keep giving, and preferably forever.

His sincere beginnings

Signing her period, Kathryn Hahn debuted playing sentence counselor Lily Lebowski on NBCs Crossing Jordan. Ensemble crime shows were really all the rage from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s (with some fame spreading into fan favorites, like Criminal minds), and Crossing Jordan was very Veronica mars recalling; A beautiful young detective who will stop at nothing to right the crimes of her past by solving the cases of her present. While Kathryn Hahn is certainly a master of comedy, it’s very interesting to see her early work through a more sincere and intentional lens. There are some light moments in the series, but overall Hahn keeps a grounded, down-to-earth personality that is refreshing among his later roles.

The beginning of modern comedy

While working on Crossing Jordan, Hahn was able to give outstanding performances in an impressive array of films that truly kick-started the career she is known for. How to lose a guy in 10 days, the iconic Kate hudson and Matthew McConaughey romantic comedy, gave Hahn the boost to work on the famous Presenter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Vacations, and Revolutionary route, amongst others. Perhaps the most infamous spark of his career has been Will ferrell and John C. Reilly movie Half brothers who, love it or hate it, you’ve certainly seen. This possibly hokey but seriously funny film series not only took Hahn’s career to a new level of incredible performance, but paved the way for a new era of comedy.

Prior to this era of cinema, there was a colossal separation between spiritual comedy, physical comedy, and situational comedy. The genders wouldn’t touch each other with a ten foot pole. The closest anyone has managed to fill in the gaps has been the introduction of mock documentary style television, starting with Development stopped and hit her no popularity with Office. The late 2000s managed to bring in a new era of comedy that took deliberately sharp and intelligent writing and mixed it with the signature of physical comedy and a healthy dose of realism. While movies like Step Brothers and Zoolander are, yes, primitive examples of this bold new trend, Hollywood would certainly be a lot different without them.

Kathryn Hahn and the Trope Housewife

Kathryn Hahn took a step forward with her first leading role in Afternoon delight (2013), playing a dissatisfied housewife who adopts a breathless sex worker in the hopes that it will spice up her sex life. It was situational comedy at its best: Hahn brought the bored and desperate housewife to life in a way that could only be accomplished with her capabilities. Shortly thereafter, Kathryn Hahn emerged as curator-protected Edie Fitzgerald, wife of Nick offermans Don Fitzgerald and the two get caught Jason Sudeikis terribly funny web of lies in hit comedy We are the Millers. It’s in roles like this that I think Hahn is able to make his most brilliant character shine – a character who, in any other situation, would be almost unbearable to bear, turned into a lovable trope that audiences are. able to support.

Kathryn Hahn looks back at this wife character who exists for alien comedic relief several times throughout her career, but I’m certainly not complaining. Movies like This is where I leave you or Bad moms revive an idea of ​​family life which is not always appealing to new generations of moviegoers, but who insist on a very important point in making true films: making films about things you know. Hahn shines in these various roles – not because she’s a delusional idiot with no other function than being a housewife, but because she sympathizes with the character in a believable and serious way. Women who have the potential to be very irritating characters are turned into a comedic gold mine for Hahn.

Hahn’s later work

More recently, Kathryn Hahn has starred in a plethora of anime roles, most notably as the sinister Olivia Octavius ​​in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. A surprising turning point for Hahn, who had previously only appeared in live-action (with the exception of a brief work in American father! and Chozen), but the choice is both fruitful and shows his incredible ability to create a characteristic character that the audience will surely remember. She also appeared as Dessa Constantine in I know this is true, the Apple TV drama based on a pair of twins, one of whom suffers from episodes of schizophrenia, and their lives both together and apart.

The comedy covergirl

We have since entered a new era of comedy (which is rooted more in complex, witty humor than situational incidents), but Kathryn Hahn will be forever immortalized as one of comedy’s true greats. She bills herself as a poster child for years of experimental dramatic comedy, most box office hits that anyone can remember with fond memories, and her future is eagerly awaited.

Fancy Kathryn Hahn after reading this? Have no fear you can watch her in the brand new Disney + in addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wandavision! Join Hahn and the alluring cast of characters as she plays Wanda Maximoff and Visions, the scheming neighbor Agnes, who may have some secrets.

By Jordyn McEvoy

