BLACKPINK fans flood Twitter as they can’t wait to see ‘The SHOW’ and Rose solo track





The Blinks were desperate to see BLACKPINK perform in their next online gig, THE SHOW. Now YG Entertainment has released a statement confirming that band member Rose has already completed filming for her solo music video. Adding to the same, the agency also revealed that Rose will be performing her first solo track for the first time at BLACKPINK's upcoming concert, as reported by Soompi. The news created a huge buzz online, with fans flooding Twitter to express their excitement. Here's a quick rundown: Heard the first two seconds of the band's version in there and I'm losing it already – Lfamily (@ Lfamily9) 25 January 2021 That drumbeat at the end! – RS_oNe_2021 (@ Lalala_Mandu88) 25 January 2021 As reported by Soompi, Rose from the all-female group will premiere their first solo track. While revealing this new detail about her highly anticipated solo debut, the agency said the music video for the track will be released soon in January. Speaking about the production of the video, YG Entertainment said the budget for the video was "unprecedented". The "large-scale" production of the music video has reached its "final stage" and the producers are doing their best "to ensure a high quality output". As for the release of Rose's debut solo album, the agency said it will make an official announcement on the album's release schedule " shortly. " Now, while details of the solo song have been kept under wraps, the singer herself wanted to introduce fans to her new single. Teasing about the track, the agency said it was a sweet track capturing Rose's melodious voice. BLACKPINK's online concert will air live on January 31 at 2 p.m. according to KST. The Quarter released their highly anticipated and anticipated debut album titled The Album, in October. The main track of the album "Lovesick Girls" broke several music records, which allowed the album to debut without. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Shortly after the album, the band also released their documentary on October 14, 2020. BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, provided an intimate glimpse into the lives of the four band members since their time. as interns until their current world musical dominance.







