Love, loss and poetry at Crescent Lake

Midday sapphire water.

A hint of elk antler on the skin of the water.

Sound of crying eagle.

An owl feather refusing to sink.

A fishing line slowly snaking past my pillow.

My husband’s hands while he sleeps.

– “Elegant Things”, from “The Missing Ones: Poems by Lauren Davis”

PORT TOWNSEND – On July 3, 1929, a couple from Port Angeles were driving on US Highway 101 along the shore of Crescent Lake.

Blanch Warren, 33, and her husband, Russell, 35, went missing that night. Their Chevrolet sedan had apparently swerved in the water, opening up a mystery that would not be resolved for decades.

In 2004, divers in Olympic National Park found bones, believed to be those of the Warrens, more than 150 feet below the surface. The remains were discovered near the wreckage of a 1927 Chevy.

This is the story of Blanch speaking to Lauren Davis, a poet who first saw Crescent Lake on a road trip eight years ago.

“I fell in love immediately,” recalls Davis, who moved to Port Townsend in 2014.

She has just released “The Missing Ones”, her collection of 21 poems inspired by the Warrens’ tale. Its publisher is Winter Text of Port Townsend, a producer of “weird and meaningful books,” according to its website. One of the other titles available is “Pocket Guide to Wandering” by publisher Conner Bouchard-Roberts.

In the pages of his book, Davis seeks to give Blanch a voice, a voice that speaks through time of grief, desire and love. The poet learned of the Warrens’ existence in Dan Pontbriand’s 2012 book, “The Missing: A True Story,” and she undertook research into their fate over the course of several years.

In addition to publishing her work, Davis, 35, is a bookseller at Imprint Books in Port Townsend and a teacher at the adjacent Writers’ Workshoppe.

It took her about two years to write her “Missing Ones,” and when Davis finished it, she felt liberated – and determined to publish these poems in an unconventional way.

The chapbook is a limited edition of just 40 copies from Imprint Books and via wintertexts.com.

“I love limited editions. They represent impermanence, ”said Davis, adding that she chose the winter texts knowing the company made such impressions.

If her “Missing Ones” poems ever reappear, it will be in a complete collection that has yet to be conceived, she said.

“The words took my breath away. I like the way [Davis] written, ”said Judy Borenin, another poet from Port Townsend and one of the first to own a copy of the book.

“His images are so strong, but they are submerged”, while evoking the lake, the moon and the woman in need of his companion and his two sons.

The words are sparse and strong; it’s poetry you don’t have to solve, Borenin added. The poems vividly express Blanch’s secrets, “an extremely difficult thing to do.”

Davis “is a very loving person,” she says.

In “Missing”, “there is a terrible tenderness… Life can be so tragic. It changes in an instant. The couple were heading home to their boys, and that was it.

This dark stuff affects each reader differently. Poetry across the spectrum, Borenin said, “allows people to be sweetened to the world.”

“At different times in my life, darker poetry has been a balm,” Davis said, “and at other times I have needed to read poetry that is deliberately hopeful and tender.

“I firmly believe that every book, whatever it is, has a reader who is waiting to find out.”

Davis is also the author of “Each Wild Thing’s Consent,” her 2018 book of poems exploring female disconnection and healing. She has “Home Beneath the Church,” a comprehensive collection of poetry, released in the spring of Fernwood Press.

When you finally hold your published book in your hands, Davis said, “It’s an incredible feeling. It doesn’t feel real sometimes, ”after all the lonely time spent writing.

“For me, Blanch’s story is one of unresolved grief,” she added.

Davis is also hoping that others who lost their lives at Lake Crescent – and there have been several since the Warrens’ demise, including Margaret Baker in 2020 and Lena Lang in 2019 – will never be forgotten.

________

