Five Bollywood melodies that will give you a sense of patriotism





Happy Republic Day 2021: To soak up the feeling of patriotism in you, we have compiled a list of those songs that will make you appreciate the struggle of freedom fighters and fill you with pride, check out.

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: India is set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday this year. This day is celebrated to commemorate the Indian constitution which came into force on January 26, 1950. On this day, many people wake up early to watch the annual parade and the celebration of Republic Day in New Delhi on their television screens. . However, Bollywood patriotism goes hand in hand as each year there are some songs leading up to the national festival that are sure to fill you with all the pride and glory. To soak up the feeling of patriotism in you, we’ve compiled a list of these songs that will make you appreciate the struggle of the freedom fighters and fill you with pride: 1. Sandese Aate Hai This song is taken from the 1997 movie Border and even after 23 years it still manages to top our Patriotic song list. This song reminds us of the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and their struggles to be far from home. It was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. 2. Ae Watan This song is so healthy that it will make you smile and cry at the same time. This song is sung by Arijit Singh and is composed by Shankar Ehshaan Loy with lyrics by Gulzar. This song is from the 2018 film Raazi which starred Alia Bhatt. 3. Challa This song makes sure to instill a feeling of patriotism in you. It is from Vicky Kaushal’s starring film, Uri. The song is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and the lyrics are written by Kumaar. 4. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe This song is a feast for the ears. This is from the 2004 movie Lakshya with Hrithik Roshan. The lyrics for this song were written by legend Javed Akhtar and were sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash and Hariharan. 5. Teri Mitti With this song, B-Praak made it clear that he can not only leave you in tears with his heartbreaking love story songs, but also with his patriotic song. This song highlights the sacrifice of the soldiers. It’s from the movie Kesari with Akshay Kumar and the song lyrics were written by Manoj Muntashir. Posted by:

Deeksha Sharma

