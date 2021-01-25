Actor Naseeruddin Shahs comments on love jihad, reported as major media news, misinformed rant

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah called Uttar Pradesh’s anti-forced conversion law loosely called love jihad law, one Festival in a recent video.

His opinions have been reported by several leading English publications including by press agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

I’m really mad at the way society is divided like love jihad Festival happening in UP. First, the people who made up this phrase don’t know the meaning of jihad. Second, I don’t believe anyone is so stupid to believe that one day the Muslim population will overtake that of the Hindus in this country. Muslims will have to produce babies at an unimaginable rate to have a larger population than Hindus. I don’t think anyone believes it. All this love jihad Festival was created to put an end to social interaction between Hindus and Muslims and to stigmatize it, so that they would not even think of interfaith marriages, Shah said.

We see him making the comment in five minutes video downloaded on the Karwan-e-Mohabbat YouTube page, a civilian campaign by Harsh Mander, a left-wing activist with questionable associations and body of work.

Shah makes several sweeping statements in the short video, where he also brings up the cattle-related murders and his marriage to actor Ratna Pathak as a shining example of interfaith harmony.

Shah says the new UP law is used for harassment and to wreak havoc.

Innocent people are arrested, harassed and beaten. The police arrive on a happy occasion like a wedding and catch the bride and groom and later find that they are both Muslims. And then the police don’t even think it’s necessary for them to apologize for their mistake. It’s not the world I dreamed of, he said.

No need for the law?

One of the main problems with Shahs’ statements is his lack of knowledge of cases filed under the new law.

As of December 28, which marked a month of the new law, 14 cases had been filed under it in the UP. A report by The Indian Express of the 14 cases indicated that in seven of the nine cases where the woman’s statement was recorded before the magistrate, she supported the charges in the first information reports (FIR).

The report states that out of 14 cases, 13 involved Muslim men and Hindu women, and in the remaining four jihad Police were unable to locate the woman in one case after her disappearance.

If anything, this statistic overwhelmingly supports the need for such a law.

Innocent people get caught?

Shah further says that innocent people are being arrested. He most likely refers to the Moradabad case where a man named Rashid was taken into custody and remanded in custody after the parents of a Hindu woman named Pinky filed an FIR against Rashid for kidnapping and attempted to forcibly convert their daughter to Islam.

The man was quickly released after Pinky, in her statement to the magistrate (recorded under Article 164 of the CrPC), said that she had run away with Rashid and had a wedding with him willingly.

If Shah is indeed using this case to say that innocent people are being arrested, it shows his lack of understanding of how the law works.

Is he saying the police should have refused to file an FIR based on the complaint from Pinkys parents? Is he saying that the police shouldn’t have made any effort to find Pinky who her parents said had been kidnapped? Does the fact remain that the police should not have brought Rashid, who was named a suspect in the FIR, to the police station?

As this correspondent explained in this previous article, the reason Rashid had to spend more time in prison than he should have is that the Moradabad police did not do their job on time. In such cases, the police are required to record the woman’s statement at the police station immediately followed by her statement to the magistrate. In this case, the police took two weeks to do this job. Several reports cite police officers in Moradabad who attribute the delay to their busy schedules.

Even if the new law had not come into force, police would still have booked Rashid for kidnapping or related charges on the parents’ complaint. It is quite possible that the police still delayed the recording of the woman’s statement.

What clearly constitutes a gap in the police procedure is therefore not proof that the law itself has incorporated harassment. As this correspondent mentioned in the previous report, such a deprivation is unfortunately quite widespread and certainly does not affect only Muslims. It was recently discovered that 65 girls rescued from trafficking two years ago were recently in a public shelter because police failed to register their Section 164 statement on time.

Are there not real victims?

Shah says love jihad is a Festival.

In the absence of a legal definition or dictionary of love jihad, suppose Shah uses the definition given by the left-wing media houses which have been the main peddlers of the story of innocent people harassed under the UP law that Shah repeats.

This definition says that love jihad is a Hindutva group conspiracy theory that Indian Muslims target and convert Indian Hindu women in order to emerge as the majority population group in India to reclaim political and social power.

The problem with rejecting this theory as a baseless conspiracy, often accompanied by repeated anger as in the case of the Shah, is that it invisibalizes the real victims. In fact, it completely discredits the testimonies of Hindu victims who accused Muslim men of targeting them for their religion.

Several Hindu women have sued Muslim men to trick them with false names and false identities, and harass and rape them in order to convert them to Islam or simply humiliate them for their faith. Read here, here and here.

It is not a case that all Indian Muslims are involved in targeting Hindu women for a wider demographic purpose. To the knowledge of this correspondent, no major Hindu group or political leader has pushed this theory either.

Shah therefore appears to sweep aside a non-serious allegation, while sweeping with it any individual cases of Muslim men targeting Hindu women.

Just a week ago, two Hindu women, who were kidnapped in the Basti area in eastern UP, were rescued from a house in western UP. They were found with a Muslim who, according to the police, had brought them under the pretext of work but planned to traffic them, eventually converting them to Islam.

One-way acceptance of interfaith relationships

Shah says love jihad tamasha is an attempt to stop the interaction of Hindus and Muslims, and all interfaith marriages.

Shahs’ statement is no different from the rhetorical argument given by Muslim groups on the eve of partition in the 1930s and 1940s, when Hindu (and even Parsi) groups protested against the conversion of women by men. Muslims, who was strongly rebuked by the Dalit icon. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

In his founding book from 1945 Pakistan, or the partition of India, Ambedkar wrote, Hindus are right when they say that it is not possible to establish social contact between Hindus and Muslims because such contact can only mean contact between women on one side and men on the ‘other.

Ambedkar, who summed up the matter with remarkable clarity and honesty, most likely laughed at Shah citing his own marriage to Ratna Pathak as a healthy precedent for interfaith harmony.

We can recall here that the first wife of Naseeruddin Shahs was also Hindu. Manara Sikri, 15 years older than Shah, converted to Islam and changed her name to Parveen Murad for marrying Shah, who ironically describes himself as a non-religious person. Their daughter is called Heeba. The children of Shah and Ratna Pathaks are called Vivaan and Imaad.

Shah citing his personal love story jihad the debate is indeed laughable. It is also not surprising that Shah and his ilk maintain total silence on the many brutal killings across India of Hindu men by families of Muslim women with whom they were in contact. On the first day of this new year, a 16-year-old Hindu boy was found murdered in Haryana by the family members of a young Muslim girl he had gone to wish on New Year’s Eve.

Shahs’ statements to Karwan-e-Mohammad are therefore nothing more than an ill-informed diatribe far from the reality on the ground.

This correspondent would not have spared time and effort to counter this rant were it not for the tragic reality that people like Naseeruddin Shah, solely because they are popular among the masses by name and face, are elevated to the rank of intellectuals by an influential section of the media.

Their words reach a large number of people, who take these words much more seriously than they should be. Unfortunately, the significance of Shahs’ words is far greater than that of the victims.