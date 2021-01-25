The Standard in West Hollywood closes after 22 years and more news – SURFACE





Heatherwick Studio shares visuals for a pair of twisted residential towers in Vancouver. Heatherwick Studio unveiled visuals for a pair of twisted residential towers in the bustling West End of Vancouvers. Jointly commissioned by Bosa Properties and Kingswood Properties, the two arboreal-inspired towers will replace two high-rise apartment buildings dating from the 1980s near Stanley Park and Vancouver Harbor. The concept aims to bring a new level of overall design excellence to Vancouver, the firm said on the towers, which will have 30 and 34 floors and will include 401 condominium units. Each features twisted wood, glass and concrete construction and will be connected by a five-story foliage-filled podium equipped with shops, restaurants and other public amenities. It’s hard to have a positive emotional connection with a huge flat building, the company continues. Too often the towers are monolithic and cut off from the street life, which is the cornerstone of the West End. Our goal was to create towers that intersect with ground level on a human scale, inviting interaction with the wider urban community. The construction schedule for the project has not yet been finalized. The Nelson-Atkins Art Museum is undergoing a name change due to the racist heritage of its founders. the Kansas City Star recently launched an investigation into its founder, real estate and newspaper mogul William Rockhill Nelson, to examine newspaper history and past coverage of racial inequality. The series revealed that Nelson helped create and enforce segregation through restrictive alliances that dictated that only whites could live in the homes he built, resulting in decades of racial inequality over the city’s housing market. With this new knowledge, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, named after Nelson, reassesses its name. Our board of trustees and museum management carefully examine the history of museums, said Kathleen Leighton, head of media relations and video production. ArtNet News. These complex questions require time and careful thought. The museum, which has supported Black Lives Matter, has yet to make a decision. Demolition is underway at the Brutalist reception building of Paul Rudolphs Burroughs. Despite numerous calls to protect the Paul Rudolphs Burroughs Wellcome building in North Carolina, the demolition of the 1970s Brutalist monument went smoothly. in progress for several months. More than 5,800 people signed a online petition organized by the Paul Rudolph Heritage Foundation convince the owner of the buildings, United Therapeutics, to stop the demolition work because of their architectural and historical significance. The company, which had already obtained a demolition permit when the petition was launched, concluded that the building was unsafe, non-environmentally friendly and functionally obsolete. The building became famous not only for its polarizing brutalist appearance, but as a place where scientists were the first to use drugs to prolong the lives of HIV patients; it was renamed after research chemists Gertrude Elion and George Hitchings after receiving the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 1988. Plans for a replacement have not yet been announced, but United Therapeutics says it will commemorate the legacy of Elion, Hitchings and Rudolph, the new building will be named after the two scientists and feature a Paul Rudolph foyer.







