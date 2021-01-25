Daily update: January 25, 2021

Subscribe on LinkedIn stay up to date with every new daily update – a curated selection of essential information on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global.

The race to make efficient electric vehicles accessible and available is accelerating. Industry leaders, market players and policymakers increased their investments over the past year, identifying this year as the potential time for mass EV adoption.

Despite the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy and limitations on people’s ability to travel, the global adoption of electric vehicles increased in 2020. Global sales of electric vehicles have skyrocketed 43% for a total of 3.24 million vehicles sold, according to Swedish consulting firm EV Volumes. The activity was driven by Europe, which for the first time in five years overtook China as the world’s largest source of electric vehicle purchases. In Norway, more cars on the road were electric than not, setting a world record. Last year, battery-electric vehicles climbed to 54.3% of all new vehicles sold in the country, exempting all sales of electric vehicles from taxes, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

U.S.-based EV titan Tesla delivered 36 percent more vehicles last year than in 2019, according to the company’s quarterly report. The total of 499,550 vehicles delivered in 2020 was just short of the automaker’s target of 500,000 electric vehicles. Investors were eager to support the sustainable auto transport solution, as evidenced by the company’s shares rising 24.3% in December alone after Tesla debuted on the benchmark S&P 500 on December 21.

Now, “2021 is the year of the electric car,” Andy Palmer, former director of Aston Martin and former CEO of Nissan, told S&P Global Platts.

Electric vehicle sales in China are expected to rise 40% this year, to 1.8 million units sold from 1.37 million last year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The organization’s deputy chief engineer Xu Haidong correlated the expected growth with the country’s continued stimulus policies on vehicle consumption, manufacturer sales promotion and stable economic growth, according to S&P Global. Platts.

Prospects vary for the amount of transport electrified by 2030, the first year that the Paris Agreement aims for ambitious emission reductions. The International Energy Agency predicts that by then, the world’s electric vehicle fleet will move around 2.5 million barrels per day of petroleum products. BloombergNEF predicts that nearly 26 million electric vehicles will be sold annually by 2030. Mr. Palmer, the former chief operating officer of Nissan, known for leading the world’s first consumer electric vehicle, told S&P Global Platts that he believed the global auto industry would be 35% to 40% battery-powered by 2030, when “passenger cars and buses will be primarily purely electric, heavy vehicles like trucks will be powered. by fuel cells, and anything bigger [will need] synthetic fuels [like for] drones [or] flying cars.”

The UK’s goal of ending all sales of emissions-emitting vehicles by 2030 and planning to invest nearly £ 3bn in electric vehicle production over the next decade will place the country at the forefront of the global electric vehicle market. EV sales in the UK are already on the rise, but their high prices could hamper widespread adoption rates in the near term. Going forward, a lack of supply chain infrastructure to produce the batteries needed to put more electric vehicles on the road could slow these efforts in Britain and beyond. A lack of supply chain transparency has plagued the governance measures of EV manufacturers around the world.

“Battery cell production is the fundamental flow limiter that slows down a sustainable energy future,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Jan. 17. “A very important problem.

Certainly, innovations are emerging at a rapid rate. Last week, Israeli company StoreDot announced the successful production of the first-ever lithium-ion battery capable of fully recharging in five minutes. The innovation could be the breakthrough that makes EV charging time comparable to the time it takes to refuel a gasoline or diesel vehicle.

“The biggest barrier to electric vehicle adoption is no longer cost, it’s range anxiety,” StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf told The Guardian. “Either you are afraid of getting stuck on the freeway, or you have to sit in a charging station for two hours. But if the driver’s experience is exactly like refueling [a petrol car], all that anxiety disappears.

Today it’s Monday 25 January 2021, and here is the essential intelligence of today.

Uncertainty in the global economy

Pfizer and COVID-19 vaccine makers face next deployment challenge: reluctance

COVID-19 vaccines are now slowly but surely arriving in communities around the world, where health experts are struggling to tackle the reluctance of some to roll up their sleeves.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

The future of credit

US Business Credit Outlook 2021: Economic and Political Transition

As the United States moves to a new administration, in which President Joe Biden enjoys a Democratic majority in both houses of Congress, investors are betting on which of the major initiatives proposed by the White House are most likely to fall. make it happen – and the one that will have the most ramifications for American businesses.

: Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings

The new year brings a new wave of corporate bankruptcies in the United States

More companies have turned to U.S. bankruptcy courts at the start of the new year, a sign of continued struggles for many industries in the coronavirus era.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Oil and gas industry saw few bankruptcies in Q4 2020, but reprieve could be short-lived

The pace of bankruptcies in the oil and gas sector slowed in the fourth quarter of 2020, but some experts in the field believe that the amount of debt weighing on upstream companies makes an increase in bankruptcies almost inevitable in 2021.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Market volatility

Netflix increases its revenues; Investors applaud AMC’s debt deal

During a memorable week in Washington, profits and other events fueled the movement of tech and entertainment stocks.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

The banking sector under pressure

French Bank 2021 outlook: all about efficiency and asset quality

S&P Global Ratings estimates that French banks enter in 2021 capable of absorbing the shocks of COVID-19. However, a rapid return to pre-pandemic profitability is unlikely.

: Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings

Credit outlook improves at major U.S. banks as loan growth declines

Major US banks reported a cascade of credit loss reserve releases in their fourth quarter 2020 results, reinforcing the fact that they may simply be able to weather the dizzying pandemic-induced recession with relatively damage. minors.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Securities firms set to benefit from global economic recovery in 2021 as risks abound

As 2021 dawns, a major driver of the credit quality of global securities companies is the economic and business fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic; how officials, markets and businesses respond to it; and, hopefully, healing.

: Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings

Technology and innovation

Brexit complicates data privacy policy between US, EU and UK – Legal experts

Experts say Britain could be beholden to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR laws, widely considered to be the strictest data privacy regulations in the world, which could in turn have an impact on the UK’s digital trade relations with its close ally, the United States.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Using AI, Adoption Gaining Ground With Business Amid Pandemic – 451 Survey

According to a survey conducted by 451 Research, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, artificial intelligence and machine learning technology are increasingly prevalent in companies around the world, but its adoption rate in 2020 varied widely. from one region to another.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

ESG during the COVID-19 era

After the decline in global hydrogen demand in 2020, the market could rebound by 2022

Global demand for hydrogen declined in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is expected to rebound rapidly as government support increases and helps increase production capacity, analysts said on Jan.21.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Platts

Southeastern US wind developers are fighting for momentum

Scout Clean Energy LLC, a Colorado developer specializing in unique renewable energy projects, made the bet in 2016 that a slice of 9,000 acres of rolling countryside in Carroll County, Ark. Could accommodate the state’s first wind farm – and one of the few in the Southeastern United States.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Economic role alleviating anti-mining views endangering Australia’s skills pipeline

According to Northern Star Resources, Western Australia’s plethora of minerals suitable for electric vehicle production, and the mining industry’s role in “keeping the nation afloat” thanks to COVID-19, will protect the sector a negative feeling that jeopardizes its skills pipeline. Executive Chairman Bill Beament.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

The future of energy and raw materials

EU ethanol producers to consider cutting production in Q2 as crush margins hit historically low levels

Ethanol crushing margins in Europe have come under great pressure as producers grapple with lower prices due to a significant drop in demand due to coronavirus-related mobility restrictions, as well as rising commodity prices.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Platts

US issues new oil and gas leases, permits on federal lands suspended for 60 days

On January 20, the United States Department of the Interior suspended sales of new oil and gas leases and permits on federal lands and waters for 60 days, according to an order signed by Acting Secretary Scott de la Vega.

– Read the full article from S&P Global Platts

Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.