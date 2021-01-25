Indian army soldiers carry a woman and a child through thick snow; Bollywood celebrities hail the jawans





Indian Army soldiers brave extreme conditions to protect the country’s citizens from enemies. It’s not just limited to borders, but jawans often grab the headlines to save lives in other situations as well. A group of Armymen carrying a woman and a newborn baby over a long distance in heavy snowfall has recently become a topic of discussion and won praise on social media. READ: J&K: Indian army transports woman, newborn baby home through 6 km of snow in Kupwara Armymen’s gesture wins praise from Bollywood stars The incident happened a few days ago in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. A woman named Farooq Khasana, a resident of the Dardpora, had given birth. However, even after she was discharged, she was stranded in the hospital due to heavy snowfall. The soldiers reacted to the precarious situation and carried the mother and her newborn baby for six kilometers on their shoulders in the snow up to their knees. Celebrities of the film industry like Neha Dhupia, Atul Kasbekar, Rannvijay Singh, Rahul Dev, Mimi Chakraborty reacted with pride to this gesture. With words like ‘salute’, applaud emojis and more, celebrities have called them ‘men of honor’ and expressed their pride with the statement ‘this is my country’. READ: Snow sculpting competition starts in Gulmarg It was the second time in the past few days that the Armymens had helped a woman stranded due to bad weather in J&K. Also earlier this year, a group of soldiers transported a woman with pregnancy-related complications to the health center amid heavy snowfall. READ: JK Govt uses choppers to transport COVID-19 vaccines to snow-covered areas READ: J&K: Army Jawans transport pregnant woman to hospital in knee-deep snow Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos