Texas actor Jared Padalecki is at home on the beach in ‘Walker’

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in “Walker”. Photo: Rebecca Brenneman / The CW, STR / TNS

Jared Padalecki isn’t your father’s “Walker, Texas Ranger”, and he’s not trying to be.

Padalecki, 38, stars and produces “Walker,” a reimagining of the Lone Star jurist made famous by Chuck Norris in the ’90s. The new CW show, which airs at 7pm on Thursdays, is more of a family drama than a repeat of cops and thieves.

“There’s a reason we called him ‘Walker’, not ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ because it refers to the whole Walker family,” Padalecki said from the Austin set.

“It’s more of a show about how people in this era can deal with very human issues rather than ‘the good guy beats the bad’.”

Good versus evil is something Padalecki is quite familiar with, having played monster hunter Sam Winchester for 15 years on the CW’s hit show, “Supernatural.”

Instead of taking down werewolves, vampires, and demons like Walker, Padalecki tackles issues related to immigration, police tactics, and mourning.

Cordell Walker’s 2021 version is a widower with two teenage boys. Throwing himself into his job after his wife’s murder, he returns home after a long undercover mission to find his children in trouble and his department changing.

He teamed up with a Mexican-American woman, played by Lindsey Morgan, who appeared on another CW show, “The 100”. A trailblazer with a lot to lose, her character, Ranger Micki Ramirez, keeps Walker in line.

Padalecki fans will recognize a familiar face like the police officer’s lost love, shown in flashbacks. Emily Walker is hosted by Genevieve Padalecki, Jared’s real wife.

“For almost nine years, it’s been Gen as a mom so often, that seeing her again across the set of me playing a character is just awesome,” said Padalecki. “It’s really fun working with her and watching her perform with her acting skills.”

A graduate of the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Genevieve Padalecki did more than just parent while her husband battled mythical creatures. She writes a blog called Now & Gen, has a book club, is a board member of the Random Acts charity, works on a new project to promote sustainability, and had a clothing line at Kohl’s.

“She is an inspiration to me and to everyone around her,” her husband said.

The couple met and fell in love on the set of “Supernatural” in the show’s fourth season. Now, over 13 years later, they are raising three children and a large number of pets in Austin. Padalecki is originally from San Antonio.

Like so many Americans, family life was turned upside down when the pandemic began in March. Jared has spent much of the past 15 years filming in Vancouver, BC, flying home for long weekends and a break.

“It was almost like a honeymoon in a way, because you don’t really dive into all of the monotonous everyday stuff,” recalls Geneviève, 40.

“We went from seeing each other on average four to eight days a month, living in the same house and not leaving home, not working, not seeing anyone else because we didn’t know how this pandemic was going to be dangerous. Said Jared.

Eternal optimists, the Padaleckis enjoyed their time together, bonded with their children, healed their growing menagerie, and tried to find balance and a new routine. With “Walker” in production, it falls into place.

“In fact, having… most people’s reality of having their spouse live with them and then go to work and come home – that’s honestly what we’ve been waiting for 13 years now,” said Genevieve.

“I can go home at night and sleep in the same bed as my wife, as opposed to sleeping in an apartment in a foreign country,” Jared said.

Home comforts, kids, animals – among them chickens, dogs, rabbits, bees and a hedgehog – are all part of the Padalecki puzzle these days.

“I have always called our house the ‘House of Chaos’ because we kind of appreciate a beautiful cacophony of sounds of animals, children and smells,” laughs Geneviève.

Their pets even provided provisions for their neighbors during the lockdown.

“We had a few neighbors who knew we had chickens, so they were like, ‘Hey, can I give you a bottle of wine and maybe have some eggs?’ It was like an old school, Wild West barter system, ”Jared said.

Each day, the couple and their children, Tom, 8; Shep, 7 years old; and Odette, 3, go to their henhouse to check and feed the birds.

“It’s good for the kids,” said Geneviève. “I think it really helps them take responsibility, care for animals and learn.”

“I think Gen’s ultimate dream is to have a farm somewhere and no cell phone reception and be completely off the network,” Jared thought to himself.

For now, they’ll stay in Austin, dealing with their chaos and putting their finger on a beloved TV show, the original “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

"I want to do him justice, while also doing more justice to the world we find ourselves in now," Jared said. "So if we can find a way to marry the two of them, then that sounds good."










