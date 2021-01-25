Justin Trudeau Joins Bollywood and Hollywood Stars in Hilarious Bernie Sanders meme Fest





It was a photo taken during the US presidential inauguration and was in the spotlight long after the event ended. On January 20, when Washington-based photojournalist Brendan Smialowski snapped a photo of Bernie Sanders who was at the opening huddled in the cold, he didn’t realize his photo would become such a craze! But the photo of Sanders in his mittens and brown coat went viral and how! This sparked at least several thousand creative images where people portrayed the Vermont senator in different places, situations like, on famous paintings and in movie scenes, leading to a hilarious result. Lots of B-Town stars have done this as well and guess what? Justin Trudeau joined us too! What Justin Trudeau posted



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the Bernie Sanders meme to warn people to stay home during the pandemic. He posted a photo of him giving a press conference from his lawn on his Instagram account and overlaid Sanders in the background. Trudeau wrote alongside: “It was one thing when my son crashed my press conference about a month ago, but this… Now is not the time to travel. Stay home – and by that I mean your own home. Celebrities have fun with the meme



Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share her version of the theme. It showed her that she was trying out her cooking skills with Sanders at the table next to her. She wrote: Caption This! Ranveer Singh, who was his usual spiritual spirit, replied, “Namak zara kamm daalna beti (don’t add too much salt, kid).” And his co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi added: “When you direct Rasode mein ye the”, referring to the famous dialogue Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas



Priyanka dropped the meme in vacation photos of her family and Nicks. In one photo his mother Madhu wears a mini Sanders, another has it in the background as she and Nick have fun outdoors on a trip and in yet another she poses with him at home her in the United States. Kunal Kemmu



The actor also hopped on Bernie’s train. She posted a photo of Bernie at home on his bed as he relaxed on her sofa and captioned it: Har chamakti cheez sona nahi hota … har footballer Maradona nahi hota … har sweet dish firnie nahi hota aur har homie Bernie nahi hota #Bernie Sanders Ryan reynolds



Action hero Ryan Reynolds added another hilarious take that also went viral, in which Bernie sits on a railing right next to his onscreen avatar, Deadpool, and fans loved it!



