SS Rajamoulis RRR with NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt to be released on October 13





Movie starring NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt to be released in multiple languages

An excellent job from the director of SS Rajamouli RRR, which stars NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and others in a fictional period drama, is set to hit theaters across India on October 13. The directors of the film announced it Monday afternoon. Also Read: Get ‘First Day First Show’, Our Weekly Cinema World Newsletter, To Your Inbox. You can subscribe for free here Ram Charan and NTR took to social media to declare that fire and water will come together to form an unstoppable force like you’ve never seen before [before]. Get ready to experience Indian cinema in its most beautiful avatar on October 13, 2021. Inspired by Motorcycle logs and the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR tells a fictional tale set in the 1920s, in which the role of Ram Charans is characterized by fire and the NTR part is signified by the element, water. RRR means Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and also stars Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris among others.

