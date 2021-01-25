Lyricist Tanveer Ghazi reveals all the struggles an artist goes through in Bollywood | Hindi movie news





Bollywood lyricist Tanveer Ghazi hasn’t had an easy trip so far. Known for his songs and poems in “Tu Khud Ki Khoj Mein Nikal” (pink) narrated by Amitabh Bachchan, October and Hate Story 2, Tanveer says he has faced multiple challenges in this industry. In an interview with Bombay Times, he reveals all about the struggles the lyricists go through, the Bollywood lobbies, the camps, etc. Excerpts You had a deep connection not only with literature, but also with cinema and the stage. What are the challenges a lyricist faces in the Hindi film industry?



In the film industry, wrestling is a vital and important part of the life of every artist. But for a lyricist, the struggle is a bit too much. It’s much more than other artists. There are several reasons for this; in Bollywood, marketing is more important than the talent of an artist, how is your presentation and your power to convince, matters much more than what you write. Once you kick in and get established, the struggle subsides?

The fight for us is engaged even after having given a successful film, because then we have to prepare for a new fight. It is important that a lyricist meets a composer and music maker who understands their thought process and the depth of their thoughts when writing the lyrics. Many music directors and film directors do not understand the depth of the lyrics and so many times the work is rejected because of this lack of understanding. This hinders good work while other work is easily approved.



In Bollywood, another problem arises, because every successful person or artist works in a lobby and entering that lobby is an important task. What is the basic working process that we follow here?



Usually most of the work is done on a song basis, as the song is tuned first and later the lyrics are added to it. A music composer wants and searches for those words that will fit right into his compositions. The director wants the lyrics according to the situation in the film, and on top of that, the producer wants to earn more income from the songs. All lyrics go through this process and a tense form is then presented to the audience. In this process, for a lyricist, maintaining a standard becomes a difficult task. What’s the worst thing about working in Bollywood?



In Bollywood, commercialization is predominant and business has replaced art. I am not against commercialization, but the thirst for monopoly, success and power has been a big problem for this industry. I believe that I can’t hold the neck of the art and get the job done, because I’m not that type. Only those artists find work here, who have the backing and backing of the few powerful people who want them to work. It is both difficult and stressful to recreate old hit songs in today’s trending tunes, but some people still struggle to do it and produce them in a new way. What do you think is the best thing about the Hindi film industry?



One thing I love about Bollywood is that all types of people, regardless of caste, creed or religion, work under one roof. Whatever their religion; be it Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian or non-believer of God (atheist). This film industry is like a mother to all artists, and it protects everyone with love and care.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos