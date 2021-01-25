Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose or actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played him? Row on Portrait of Rashtrapati Bhawan

Resident Ram Nath Kovind unveiled the portrait on Saturday to mark Netaji’s birthday.

Calcutta:

A portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by the president to Rashtrapati Bhavan is that of an actor who played him in a biopic, claimed social media posts which have now been discredited by government sources.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday unveiled Netaji’s portrait to mark his birthday, named “Parakram Diwas” by the Center. A post on its timeline went viral with many users claiming that the portrayal was actually that of Prosenjit Chatterjee, who played Netaji in the 2019 biopic “Gumnami”.

BJP sources refuted the charge, saying the photo was provided by Netaji’s family to renowned award-winning artist Padma Shri, Paresh Maity, who painted the portrait. “The photo doesn’t look like Prosenjit at all. It’s an unnecessary controversy,” the sources said.

Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji’s grandnephew and BJP member, also released what he said was the photo given for the portrait.

Portrait unveiled by Honorable President of India-Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji @rashtrapatibhvn is based on #Netajian original photograph of the artist. #Netaji. https://t.co/chtZk1a9l2pic.twitter.com/MkQGEtFq5d Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) 25 January 2021

Among those who ridiculed the portrait, Trinamool Congressman Mahua Moitra tweeted: “After donating 5 lakhs of rupees to the temple of Ram, the president pays tribute to Netaji by unveiling a portrait of Prasenjit, the actor who played him in the God Save India biopic (because the government certainly can’t). “She has now deleted the tweet.

Several Twitter posts making a similar claim have now been removed.

The head of social media of the BJP, Amit Malviya, in charge of Bengal, published a sharp retort: ​​”If the experts of neo-Bengal are done making fun of themselves, outraged by the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, unveiled by President of India, let me remind them that all their inappropriate activism will not be able to save Mamata Banerjee … “

President Kovind unveils the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate the celebrations of his 125th birthday. pic.twitter.com/Y3BnylwA8X President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 23 January 2021

It’s incredibly hilarious. The Portrait that the President of India unveiled is of the actor Prosenjit who played the role of Netaji (Look at Eyes). It’s like unveiling Ajay Devgan’s Portrait as Bhagat Singh https://t.co/voRxerFmoU Joy (@Joydas) 25 January 2021

Seriously??? Amy Kazmin (@AmyKazmin) 25 January 2021

In his role as Netaji, Bengali film star Prosenjit Chatterjee bears a striking resemblance to the famous freedom icon from the 2019 film and he is said to have used prosthetics for his transformation. The credit for today’s debate therefore goes to his makeup artist, it was pointed out.

The following is the image on the basis of which Rashtrapati Bhawan’s painting was painted by Paresh Maity. For any similarity of Prosenjit’s look to this photo, credit goes to Somnath Kundu. #Gumnaami@prosenjitbumbapic.twitter.com/Lhy5FTzjtt Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) 25 January 2021

His name is Somnath Kundu. He did an exemplary job with ridiculously limited resources in movies like Dhananjoy, Zulfiqar, Ek Je Chhilo Raja, Vinci Da & Agantuk. He should have received at least two national awards by now. He is unknown because he comes from the wrong “wood”. https://t.co/ipAiqcYIXT Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) 25 January 2021

The claim that his portrayal is that of Netaji in Rashtrapati Bhavan has inspired several memes and jokes on Twitter, with people calling for the unveiling of a portrait of Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi and Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi.

It is the latest in the intense struggle over Bengal icons in the bitter pre-state elections in the state in April-May.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the anniversary of Netaji’s birth on Saturday refused to finish her speech after “Jai Sri Ram” slogans were raised by BJP supporters during the ‘a mega event at the iconic Victoria Memorial in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even today, she accused the BJP, her main challenger, of trying to appropriate the Bengal legends and exploit them to attract voters.

Ms Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress attacked the BJP for errors such as wrongly naming Shantiniketan as the birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore instead of Jorasanko in Calcutta and the floral tributes from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a statue that was not that of the tribal chief Birsa Munda.