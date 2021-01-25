Connect with us

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose or actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played him? Row on Portrait of Rashtrapati Bhawan

Resident Ram Nath Kovind unveiled the portrait on Saturday to mark Netaji’s birthday.

Strong points

  • On January 23, the President unveiled Netaji’s portrait to Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Social media posts claim portrait is of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee
  • BJP sources claim the photo was provided by Netaji’s family

Calcutta:

A portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by the president to Rashtrapati Bhavan is that of an actor who played him in a biopic, claimed social media posts which have now been discredited by government sources.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday unveiled Netaji’s portrait to mark his birthday, named “Parakram Diwas” by the Center. A post on its timeline went viral with many users claiming that the portrayal was actually that of Prosenjit Chatterjee, who played Netaji in the 2019 biopic “Gumnami”.

BJP sources refuted the charge, saying the photo was provided by Netaji’s family to renowned award-winning artist Padma Shri, Paresh Maity, who painted the portrait. “The photo doesn’t look like Prosenjit at all. It’s an unnecessary controversy,” the sources said.

Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji’s grandnephew and BJP member, also released what he said was the photo given for the portrait.

Among those who ridiculed the portrait, Trinamool Congressman Mahua Moitra tweeted: “After donating 5 lakhs of rupees to the temple of Ram, the president pays tribute to Netaji by unveiling a portrait of Prasenjit, the actor who played him in the God Save India biopic (because the government certainly can’t). “She has now deleted the tweet.

Several Twitter posts making a similar claim have now been removed.

The head of social media of the BJP, Amit Malviya, in charge of Bengal, published a sharp retort: ​​”If the experts of neo-Bengal are done making fun of themselves, outraged by the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, unveiled by President of India, let me remind them that all their inappropriate activism will not be able to save Mamata Banerjee … “

In his role as Netaji, Bengali film star Prosenjit Chatterjee bears a striking resemblance to the famous freedom icon from the 2019 film and he is said to have used prosthetics for his transformation. The credit for today’s debate therefore goes to his makeup artist, it was pointed out.

The claim that his portrayal is that of Netaji in Rashtrapati Bhavan has inspired several memes and jokes on Twitter, with people calling for the unveiling of a portrait of Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi and Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi.

It is the latest in the intense struggle over Bengal icons in the bitter pre-state elections in the state in April-May.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the anniversary of Netaji’s birth on Saturday refused to finish her speech after “Jai Sri Ram” slogans were raised by BJP supporters during the ‘a mega event at the iconic Victoria Memorial in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even today, she accused the BJP, her main challenger, of trying to appropriate the Bengal legends and exploit them to attract voters.

Ms Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress attacked the BJP for errors such as wrongly naming Shantiniketan as the birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore instead of Jorasanko in Calcutta and the floral tributes from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a statue that was not that of the tribal chief Birsa Munda.



