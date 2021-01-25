could you invent a more cheesy Hollywood movie than this?





Mischief Theater are the young upstarts (ish) responsible for the Goes Wrong brand of misadventures buffoonery. A year ago, it seemed like things could only go well for this talented West End conquering contingent: their longtime game The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery seemed unassailable, while their new hit Magic Goes Wrong seemed ready to run and run too. Oh, and the BBC had ordered a second batch of their instantly popular spinoff series, The Goes Wrong Show. While they comforted us over Christmas with the standalone episode, The Nativity, on BBC One, they’re in the same miserable boat as the rest of Theatreland, waiting for the green light to get back to work. Refusing, however, to sit idly by as Covid continues to wipe the smiles from our faces, they return to their roots as an improv troupe and deliver for a short stay, at 10 a.m. a streaming version of the impromptu movie night they briefly tickled punters with before things went wrong in mid-December. The premise is simple and similar to the kind of challenge that would be given to the participants of Whose Line is It Anyway? at the time. Our Oscar host Jonathan Sayers says he presides over an endless DVD collection of movies to watch. It just needs a few tips from viewers to decide on genre, location, title, and a few things to spice things up. This entry is facilitated by him choosing suggestions from an interactive folk gallery at home, using Zoom; voting for a given option is done with a wave of the hands. What did the dozen of Mischief creators performing in surprisingly close proximity in a makeshift studio receive on the first night? An 80s musical film (Careless Whisper) set in a library. Although the reigning champions of the off-the-cuff musical are Showstopper! who happen to be online only once, this week too, the result showed winning levels of lightning-fast inspiration coupled with the perspiration that arises from the threat of collective inventive effort that dries up or goes awry. Sayer acts, deftly, as a controller, pressing pause to interrupt disbelief at particularly ridiculous events or ask for a new ingredient.It’s truly an experience you had to be there, but for what it’s worth my teenage son, amazed by the number of neat openings of choreo ssh and disneyfied emoticons Open the book, open your heart; This is the page for the ages! was almost convinced the cast needed to get help through headphones. The narrative structure involved a dramatic conflict of the most constructed (but therefore quite Hollywood) genre: a library threatened with closure by a Vixenish mayor who thinks books smell like old pages! and defends computers. But the juvenile delight of the spontaneous imagination sparked a compulsion to learn more about the history of sibling rivalry, savor the props and comedic guidelines, and savor the appropriate schmaltzy denouement: technology and literature can live side by side. next to! Every night will be different, some are more messed up than smashed, but that essential satisfaction of seeing a pinch of coherence torn from a potential spiraling chaos is quite therapeutic right now. From evening to Sunday, then a single performance on February 14; Info: mischiefcomedy.com. Showstopper! broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 p.m .; Info: showstopperthemusical.com







