Larry King was one of pop culture’s favorite journalists :: WRAL.com

– Larry King’s death on Saturday was a major loss for the media world. The longtime CNN host was an industry icon right down to his signature suspenders.

And it was also a major loss for pop culture.

King wasn’t just a talk show host on CNN for over a quarter of a century. He was absolutely ubiquitous, appearing in TV shows and movie cameos throughout his long career. His oversized glasses and curious style can be found in appearances in “The Simpsons”, “Ghostbusters” and even TikTok, of all places.

King was simply one of pop culture’s favorite interviewers and journalists.

His first notable appearance came in 1984’s “Ghostbusters” when King was included in a montage of the Ghostbusters slaughtering ghouls across New York City.

“Hi, this is Larry King, the phone subject today: ghosts and ghosts,” he said. “Controversy is mounting, more sightings are reported, some argue these professional paranormal eliminators in New York City are the cause of it all.”

King has had plenty of other film appearances throughout his career, almost always playing himself. But not in the animated film “Shrek 2”, where he was the voice of an ugly stepsister. (He also played it in two subsequent Shrek sequels.)

The stepsister works at “The Poison Apple” bar and helps the King of Far Far Away find an assassin capable of taking down the ogre Shrek.

“Hey buddy let me give you a hint. There’s only one guy who can handle a job like this and frankly he doesn’t like to be disturbed,” King says, in his baritone. booming.

“Shrek 2” wasn’t the only time King came alive.

The host guest starred in a 1994 episode of “The Simpsons”, “Sideshow Bob Roberts”, playing the role of moderator of a town hall debate between Joe Quimby and Sideshow Bob.

“A word to our audience, even though we’re on Fox, there’s no need for obnoxious hoots and howls,” he warned, before the citizens of Springfield began, yes, hoots and howls.

Far from CNN, King or at least people who claimed to be him frequently appeared on the NBC variety show, “Saturday Night Live.”

The interviewer has posed as Fred Armisen, Norm Macdonald, and Kevin Nealon, among others over the years.

Interviews with King, particularly one of them asking Jerry Seinfeld if the hugely popular “Seinfeld” was canceled, have been shared endlessly on social media.

This was never more the case than last month, when a clip of King interviewing Danny Pudi, a Disney “DuckTales” actor, went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, King asks Pudi if he likes luxury. Pudi says he likes coffee and socks, which leaves King confused.

“Coffee and socks aren’t a luxury,” says King.

Pudi then asks King to give him an example of luxury.

“Private plane,” King said dryly.

Pudi takes a beat.

“Larry, I’m on DuckTales,” Pudi replies.

On a personal note, Larry King was one of my favorite interviewers growing up, and one of the main reasons I wanted to work at CNN in the first place.

He was a brilliant interviewer who got the best information from reporters just by being himself and making everyone he spoke to felt comfortable enough to open up.

These were the qualities that made him not only an excellent talk show host, but also one of the favorite journalists in film and television. Oh, and not to mention, a cultural icon.