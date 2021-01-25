John Boyega compares big franchises to “luxury prisons” | Entertainment

John Boyega thinks acting in a big movie franchise is like a “luxury prison”.
The 28-year-old actor starred as Finn in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, but admits the role left him eager to explore other opportunities.
John said, “Being in a big franchise is kind of like a luxury prison sometimes for an actor when you want to do something else. Because remember, in a franchise you work on a character for a lot of. years, which can starve the other. muscles. “
John talked about how he jumped at the chance when he got the chance to play cop Leroy Logan in Sir Steve McQueen’s anthology series ‘Small Ax’.
John told CinemaBlend, “Wanting to be in something where I knew I would play a different type of role, a different type of man, and then knowing Steve, we’re all part of the same industry, so I had heard to About Steve’s directing style, I was really, really curious and excited to have the opportunity to be a part of it anyway.
“And when that happened, I was on TV like ‘this is my moment’.”
John previously suggested he wanted to explore new opportunities in his career.
He said: “At the moment, versatility is like the most important thing for me right now.
“There are so many people that I would really love to explore the versatility [with], different roles and different characters.
“This is what I do. I enjoy what I do so staying in one place can be difficult sometimes.”
The actor also claimed he was “pushed to the side” towards the end of the “Star Wars” trilogy.
He said, “You get involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything.
“[But] what I would say to Disney is don’t bring out a black character, market them to be a lot more important in the franchise than they are, and then put them aside. It’s not good. I will say it directly. “
picture credit