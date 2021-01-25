Bond film postponement highlights other Covid-19 victims, including Bollywood

– Publicity –



Sitamarhi (India) – The delay in the release of the latest Bond film No Time To Die due to the Covid-19 pandemic has once again thrown the spotlight on the film industries in various parts of the world.

Work has stopped, crews dismissed and films delayed. Hollywood, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Bollywood have been affected.

Bollywood is often regarded as the Indian film industry but is, in fact, the name of its Hindi film industry. There are other centers like Tollywood (Telugu cinema) and Kollywood (Tamil cinema).

March is generally the busiest month for Bollywood. School exams are over, and Hollywood’s summer blockbusters are usually still a few months away, making this a great time to release India’s big spring movies.

– Publicity –



However, in March of last year, the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to the world’s most prolific film industry. Cinemas are closing, production companies canceling shoots and movie studios delaying releases. And the pandemic has completely upended any plans to release films in the near future.

In May of last year, the pandemic is estimated to have cost the Indian film industry more than 330 million Indian rupees (S $ 5.5 million), including lost box office revenue. Even if theaters reopen, they will continue to lose money if they cannot accommodate a full crowd. If tickets are sold on the basis of social distancing, capacity will be reduced because for every seat sold, one seat remains vacant. Even if the participation rate is 50%, there will be losses.

Mumbai, India’s entertainment capital and seat of Bollywood, is one of the world’s most prolific cinematic centers.

In India, Bollywood is not the most important industry in terms of production. Nonetheless, when it comes to global presence, box office sales and massive influence, Bollywoods could overtake that of other film industries in the country and Mumbais that of other cities.

Bollywood employs people from all over India. It attracts thousands of aspiring actors and actresses hoping for a break from the industry. Models and beauty contestants, TV actors, stage actors and ordinary people come to Mumbai with the hope of becoming a star.

As an ordinary Indian citizen who has virtually no connection to the industry at the moment, reflecting me like everyone else, I can say that I love cinema and grew up watching Bollywood.

For me, Bollywood is simply magic. There is no comparison with the films he produces. In the wake of the pandemic, however, a new era begins. There are new Bollywood celebrities, new ideas in the industry, new lifestyles and new concepts. These days, people are experimenting with all kinds of filmmaking techniques and subjects instead of sticking to the old format.

A lot of ordinary people struggle to try and find a place in the industry, but there are already the child stars who have had a head start and find it easier to get roles. They include Taimur, Misha, and Abram.

And then there are the movie families, where the fame and connections of parents often open the doors for their children, including actors and actresses like Ananya Pandey, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who find themselves in the spotlight. the ramp immediately after their film debut.

With the best actors from Bollywood and TV as famous parents, these kids already enjoy star status and get as much media attention as their parents. Holidays, parties, planned movie debuts and everything they do make the headlines.

Parents have different strategies for dealing with this. While some stars prefer not to share their children’s photos publicly, others go all out on social media, letting their children get used to the media glare.

On the other hand, there are actors and actresses like Kiara Advani, Kirti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra. They had to wait and keep trying for years, even after their debut.

The pandemic has shaken the film industry around the world and there is still no sign of it abating. As India fights Covid-19 with a mass vaccination campaign, viewers can again anxiously await the film’s date. Those who have not yet been vaccinated should keep the usual protocols in mind.

The pandemic has been like an “intermission” and we can now look forward to the next part of Bollywood history.

Simran Hisaria is an intern abroad with The Independent SG. / TISG

– Publicity –

