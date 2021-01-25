Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead months after depression story

Actor Jayashree Ramaiah, who appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada, was found dead at his residence on Magadi Road in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. His body was sent for postmortem and Bengaluru police have launched an investigation, The Indian Express reports. Police suspect death by suicide.

Jayashree opened up about her battle with depression in Facebook posts last year. On July 22, she put in a statute saying, I am resigning. Goodbye to this f ***** g world and depression, The Times of India reports. However, she then deleted the post and assured fans that everything was fine. I’m fine and safe !! Love you all, read his follow-up post.

A few days later, on July 25, Jayashree recounted being betrayed from childhood on a Facebook live. She repeated that she was suffering from depression.

Read also | Huge diamond ring Natasha Dalals, wife of Varun Dhawans, catches eyeballs as they step out after the wedding to pose for photos

I’m not doing all of this for publicity. I’m not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir either. I only wait for my death because I am unable to fight depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I went through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed from childhood and am unable to overcome it, she reportedly said.

Jayashree made his big screen debut in 2017 with Imran Sardhariyas Uppu Huli Khara. She also starred in Black, directed by Mahendra.