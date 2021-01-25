Viral: Hollywood star Dakota Johnson caught in a lie; Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter





Dakota Johnson memes have gone viral on Twitter.

Strong points Dakota Johnsonn admitted she lied about liking lemons.

She revealed that she was actually allergic to limes.

This revelation led to various funny memes on Twitter. A small mistake can turn into a festival of memes. Many celebrities have been the victim, or should we say, the protagonist of even posts in the past. Dakota Johnson is the latest to be drawn to the Twitter trend. The ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’ star stepped into a gray area with an innocent lie, which Twitter wasn’t generous enough to ignore. If past memes have been proof of that, we now know full well that Twitter is pretty ruthless. So what really happened with Dakota Johnson? Here is the whole story. Not so long ago, Dakota featured in architecture video, taking a virtual tour of his house. In her kitchen there was a bowl of limes for which Dakota announced, “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I love presenting them like that in my house.” However, in a recent interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Dakota revealed that she actually hates lemon, in fact, she’s allergic to it! “I actually didn’t even know they were in there. It was a salad dressing. I’m actually allergic to limes … slightly allergic. And honeydew, limes itch my tongue,” says -she. Watch the video here: (Also Read: American Model Gigi Hadid Cooked This Potato Snack Herself! See Photos) Dakota further explained that she didn’t even know the files were there until she walked into the room, and as a professional she just rolled around with them. Well, this seemingly small reveal led to a huge memes festival on Twitter, with users posting funny posts around Dakota’s “ lie. ” Here are some of the hilarious Twitter posts that make all other users laugh, including fans. (Also Read: Supermodel-turned-House Chef Chrissy Teigen Cooked Her First Shabbat Dinner)

