Keira Knightley says she won’t shoot nude scenes with male directors





4:10 am PST 01/25/2021



by



Alex Ritman



“It’s partly vanity and it’s also the male gaze,” said the actress, who has had a “no-nudity clause” in her film contracts since becoming a mother.

Keira Knightley has revealed that she will not be shooting nude scenes for films with male directors. “I have no absolute prohibition [on filming nude scenes], but I do a little with men, ”she told the Chanel Connects Podcast. “It is partly vanity and it is also the male gaze.” While the 35-year-old said she recognizes the need for nudity in the movies, she said she “didn’t want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you are all fat and everyone growling. I’m not interested in doing this. “ Knightley added, “Saying that there are times when I go, ‘Yeah, I completely see where that sex would be really good in this movie and you just need someone to look sexy,’ so you can use somebody else. Because I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now, and I’d rather not stand in front of a bunch of naked men. “ During the interview, Knightley, who most recently appeared in the comedy-drama Misbehavior, about the women’s liberation movement of the 1970s also explained that if a particular film focused on female life experiences, she would insist on working with a female director. “If I made a story about this journey of motherhood and the body [acceptance], I feel like I’m sorry, but it should be with a filmmaker, ”she noted. “If it was motherhood, how amazing this body is, how suddenly you look at this body that you have to know and that is yours and it is seen in a completely different way and it has changed. in a way that is unfathomable to you before you became a mother, so yes, I would be totally up for exploring that with a woman who understands that. But I feel very uncomfortable now trying to represent the male gaze. . “ After becoming a mother in 2015, Knightley added a “non-nudity clause” to her film contracts. Keira Knightley Explains Why Her Daughter Can’t Watch ‘Cinderella’ & ‘The Little Mermaid’







