Chinese TV shows tell stories from home

Shows like Idol Producer provide a better understanding of what it means to be Chinese, writes columnist Valerie Wu (Photo courtesy of IMDB).



When I started writing this particular column originally intended to reflect on my relationship with boba, I found myself wanting to delve deeper into why I wanted to write about arts and entertainment from a Sino-American perspective in the first place. . In previous episodes of Soft Power, Ive attempted to deconstruct and clarify some dominant ideas about Chinese identity as manifested in movies, food, and music. For me, these ideas have shaped my understanding of what it means to be Chinese.

Thinking about what new perspectives I might bring to this column, I realized that I had never wondered why my Chinese identity was so important to me or dissected the connection it has to my love of the arts and entertainment. . After careful consideration, the closest response I came to was Chinese TV. Specifically, how Chinese TV shows have shaped my life as a Chinese American.

In my house, Chinese TV shows are not just an extension of the house, but rather represent who we are. These are achievements of time spent together. They are useful representations of the people we choose to talk to, the stories we love to watch, and the culture to which we belong. My affinity with Chinese TV shows is why the arts and entertainment are so important to me. Yet, in many ways, they can also be considered the cause.

Growing up, watching Chinese TV shows was more than a way of passing time, it was a way of understanding myself through others. Yes, they made me laugh a lot, but they also brought me closer to a language, a country and an identity to which I often questioned my connection.

The Chinese talent shows confirmed my belief that the Chinese are so incredibly bright, an idea that has been largely overlooked in the popular talent shows that I grew up watching. The Chinese dramas taught me that being Chinese and being the romantic leader are not mutually exclusive. The Chinese Variety Shows showcased my favorite Chinese dishes and showed me that culture is not an intangible commodity, but a familiar and relatable way of life and learning. I learned Mandarin from watching TV and learned what my Chinese identity meant to me through his performances.

Sometimes it’s hard to put into words what my Chinese-American identity means to me. Instead of trying to articulate it, however, I think of it in fragments through the way my family chooses to occupy our time: My fathers are hungry for dinner table discussions of his latest Chinese TV drama. My mom and I huddled together on the couch, a laptop between us because we want to know who will win Chinas Idol Producer. My Chinese family in America, laughing at the jokes that only Mandarin speakers will have. Chinese karaoke sessions with the aunts in our neighborhood, where we chat about the Chinese cinema celebrities we love on Jay Chou’s latest song.

These moments are my definition of home. If entertainment reflects how we choose to spend our time, my Chinese TV show consumption reflected my desire to understand myself as a Chinese American. In my own way, my response to television has inevitably been shaped by my life outside of it. In return, I have defined myself as Chinese through the stories and experiences I saw on screen.

Even now, despite the advancements in my language skills, a TV sketch in Mandarin could fly over my head. I would feel lost and confused and not really Chinese at all. My mom would bend down and translate, and I still couldn’t quite understand.

Yet when I look back and think about those moments, I won’t think of the difficulty I had to understand, but of the smile on my mother’s face as she explains. I’ll think about the glow of the TV screen. I may not know the words they say. I may not know who the characters are. At such times, however, I know what the house means.

Valerie Wu is a second writing on arts and pop culture related to her Sino-American identity. His column, Soft Power, is broadcast every other Monday.