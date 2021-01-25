Jayashree Ramiah, Kannada actor and Bigg Boss contestant, found dead in Bangalore





Last year, the actor posted his battle with depression on Facebook.

Renowned Bigg Boss Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead in a nursing home in Bangalore on Monday morning. The actor was residing at Sandhya Kirana, a retirement home, located in Gollarahatti Layout, where his body was found on Monday morning. Reports say she died by suicide. According to reports, Jayashree suffered from depression. In July of last year, Jayashree wrote in a Facebook post, I quit. Goodbye to this fg world and depression. Shortly after posting the post to Facebook, she deleted the post. She also wrote, ‘I’m fine and safe !! I love you all. Her close friend Shilpa, who was talking to local media, said she had isolated herself from family and friends in recent months and stopped responding to their calls and messages. Jayashree was a contestant in Bigg Boss (Kannada) season 3. Following the Facebook post, actor Kiccha Sudeep contacted Jayashree and sought help. In a Facebook live, following the incident, she said, I don’t do all of these things for publicity. I am not expecting financial assistance from Sudeep sir. I only wait for my death because I am unable to fight depression. I am financially strong but I am depressed, she said according to reports. After deleting the live video on Facebook, the actor posted, Thank you very much Sudeep sir for your care and you saved me along with your team members and my loving friends and fans. I love you all! Sorry for freaking you out. I am back in shape. Jayashree was scheduled to star in Sandalwood’s film Olledallappo. However, the film has not been released in theaters. If you know of someone who is having mental health issues or is feeling suicidal, please provide assistance. Here are some helplines from suicide prevention organizations that can provide emotional support to individuals and families. Tamil Nadu State Department of Health Suicide Helpline: 104 Sneha Suicide Prevention Center – 044-24640050 (listed as the only suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu) Andhra Pradesh Lifetime Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930 Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584 Karnataka Sahai (24 hours a day): 080 65000111, 080 65000222 Kerala Maithri: 0484 2540530 Chaithram: 0484 2361161 Both are 24 hour support numbers. Telangana State suicide prevention (no charge): 104 Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200 SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9am and 7pm) Aasara provides support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, to those struggling with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, and to those experiencing trauma after the suicide of a loved one. 24/7 telephone support: 9820466726 Click on here to work helplines across India.







