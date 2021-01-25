FKA Twigs shares more details on alleged abuse by Shia LaBeouf – Music News





FKA Twigs has revealed more information about her allegedly abusive relationship with Shia LaBeouf, claiming that she is not allowed to make eye contact with other men. The English musician, real name Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles in December, accusing LaBeouf of physically and emotionally abusing her during their months-long romance, which began in late 2018. She spoke to Louis Theroux for his podcast in September, but asked to reconnect with the presenter a few weeks ago because she felt she hadn’t been honest about what she was going through. In the second part of the interview, Twigs spoke more about his romance with LaBeouf and the conditions he put on their relationship. “I was told that I knew what he looked like and that if I loved him I wouldn’t look men in the eye,” she explained. “So that was my reality for a good four months towards the end of the relationship – that I wasn’t allowed to look men in the eye. “So I look down all the time, and that helps a lot in someone’s confidence. When you’re worried about someone being nice to you in a store. Any kind of pleasant day-to-day interaction can result in a three day event – me being reprimanded and kept awake. “ Admitting that her behavior had caused her to “really isolate” herself, Twigs, 33, added that another way he would be abusive was to consider how many times she had kissed him or hit during the day – then punish her if she hadn’t reached her quota. She said LaBeouf would “start an argument” with her, to make her feel like “the worst person ever.” “He would wake me up in the night to accuse me of all kinds of things, accuse me of staring at the ceiling and thinking of ways to leave it, accuse me of masturbating, accuse me of not wanting to be with him, wanting to be with someone else, but it would still be between four and seven in the morning, she recalls. “For me, I tried not to wake up between three and seven in a panic attack. And I’m here now, right. But for a long time, anything that woke me up in the night, even if it was just my dog ​​or a noise outside, or just needing to go to the bathroom, it could trigger a really intense panic attack. , because I stayed with PTSD because of it. “ Eventually, it called for a toll-free helpline for abused women that made Twigs understand that she needed to get out of the relationship.

