In frigid climate, Kashmir hosts Bollywood Rubaru concert
By Farooq Wani
A Mumbai-based record company AR Music Studios staged a mega musical concert at SKICC, Srinagar, creating a buzz amid freezing temperatures in the Kashmir region. During the concert, Teri Yaada’s song featuring famous Bollywood actor, producer and son Rahul Bhat with Diana Khan was also played at a big concert in Srinagar.
In a statement, the communications director of AR Music Studios said the purpose of hosting the concert was to connect Kashmir with its pure folk music in the harsh weather conditions.
He said that from music composer Jaan Nissar Lone to sensation Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Sniti Mishra to singer Rani Hazarika, the musical event, Bollywood Rubaru, saw a crowd of singers and musicians. from Mumbai and Kashmir. This 4+ hour show was broadcast live on Facebook with people, mostly Kashmiris living in different parts of the world, who joined in with their roots and reviving cultural moorings.
COVID 19 has touched all aspects of life. Art and culture have also been severely affected. Even if the situation improves, the norms of social distancing will endure longer. Our goal was to connect the people of Kashmir with our own musical extravaganza, singer and songwriter Jaan Nissar Lone said on the sidelines of the concert.
Although I am a Kashmir, I have been based in Mumbai for over 10 years and have realized that it is important to promote our own local music in various forums around the world, Lone said.
The concert was hosted by Mumbai-based label AR Music Internationala, while the event was co-supported by the Ministry of Tourism, SKICC, Srinagar, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Umang, Bajaj Alliance, Peaks Automobiles, Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt Lead, 6- Red FM 93,5 Bajate Raho, Umang Infertility Clinic, A Unit if Nurture Clinics PVT Ltd, Pradhan Mantri Jan Ashudhi Yojna, Jehlum Group of Companies, Four Points by Sheraton, Fall-Winter, Katha Batha,
Pied Piper PR & Advertising (PPPRA), a Srinagar-based PR agency, was the PR partner, while Kashmir News Service and Brighter Kashmir daily were the print media partner.
I am delighted to know that several artists and bands have already launched an online digital music concert in Kashmir which really inspired us to come to Kashmir and host this event here, Lone said.
The song played during the concert is produced by Ajay Gosaliay, co-produced by prominent singer Rani Hazarika and conducted by Sanjeev Kaul. The song was composed and sung by prominent Bollywood Music Director Jaan Nissar Lone.
Lone caused a stir on social media in Kashmir after the release of Kashmiri songs including Peer-e-myano and Harmukh, Rouvmut Dildar, etc.
Lone said he was very grateful to the Governor’s Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar for his support in organizing AR Music Studios’ very first music event.
We have been amazed to receive the love and support from our listeners for the way people have shown their love to our previous productions, the director said, adding that we are fascinated by the support we have received from partner agencies. and the people of the valley.
Another singer, Rani Hazarika, said the accompanied artists enjoyed their performance in Srinagar, she said they were mesmerized by Kashmir – both in terms of breathtaking locations and local musical talent – when of his first visit to the valley.
(The author is Brighter Kashmir Editor-in-Chief, Columnist, Political Analyst, and TV [email protected] Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)
