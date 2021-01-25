Marvel detectives believe another Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been confirmed for Thor 4





Production is underway in Australia on Taika Waititi's new sequel, which will see familiar faces from Marvels from other franchises. In the film, Chris Hemsworth will return as the main character alongside Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman, who will play Lady Thor. Meanwhile, Christian Bale will appear as Gorr the God Butcher. It was known that some of the Guardians of the Galaxy series, including Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff, will be appearing in the new film. Read more A recent video also revealed that Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) are also set to make appearances in the upcoming film. It was not known if Rocket Racoon would be in the film because Bradley Cooper was nowhere to be found; it only provides the voice of the characters. However, Marvel detectives have spotted that Sean Gunn, the actor who does the motion capture work for the character, is now in Australia. Guardians brother Gunn director James Gunn posted a photo of himself in Sydney on Instagram. Sean Gunn may have just given away another secret of Thor: Love and Thunder (Instagram) It might just be a coincidence, but coming just a week after the video of Pratt and his company also arriving in Australia, the photo is more likely a confirmation that Rocket will be in. Thor 4 after all. Gunn also does motion capture work for Kraglin. Thor: love and thunder The theatrical release is scheduled for February 2022.

