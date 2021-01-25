Kenya Moore gets private jet, Porsha tries to kiss Kandi – recap – Hollywood Life





The ladies of ‘RHOA’ were shocked to learn that Kenya Moore had chartered a private jet for her and LaToya to fly to South Carolina, while they were left aboard a hot bus. There may be no other housewife who causes more drama than Kenya Moore. She further proved that during the Jan. 24 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when she rented a private jet for the ladies’ trip to South Carolina. Sounds cool, doesn’t it? It would have been if Kenya had let one of the other ladies fly PJ with her. Although Kenya initiated and is hosting this trip, which seems to be turning into Cynthia baileythe infamous bachelorette party, she forced everyone except her boyfriend, Latoya ali, to board a hot bus for the three-hour trek across national lines. She claimed that renting a bigger plane would cost too much, so they ended up with much less desirable transportation. And what made matters worse was the fact that Kenya brought her daughter, Brooklyn, with her and didn’t offer anyone else the same courtesy. The ladies only found out because Kenya posted a photo of a Brooklyn jet set on Instagram. And when Porsha williams saw the photo she evacuated. Mainly because she had just cried leaving her own daughter, Pilar, for the girls’ trip earlier in the morning. Arriving in South Carolina early – thanks to its private jet – Kenya also allocated rooms to everyone and deliberately gave Marlo hampton the worst available. So we can only imagine that the drama will escalate after the ladies arrive in South Carolina next week. Oh and did we mention how Porsha tried to kiss Kandi burruss? Before getting on the bus, Porsha was in a very good mood, thanks to her walk-to-again-back lover, Dennis mckinley, and she was in such a good mood that she joked about wanting to kiss Kandi. However, given their history with kissing and possible sex dungeons, Kandi declined the offer. And honestly, we don’t blame her. The last time they reportedly kissed Kandi was accused of trying to drug Porsha – and we all know how this proved. (Watch this scene below.) Also – we must note that before the ladies’ trip, Drew Sidora hosted a Hollywood-themed dinner where Porsha brought up the fact that Latoya had previously shaded her wig. So, like we said, next week’s episode will likely be pretty wild. Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos