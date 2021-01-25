Kate Hudson grateful to have Kurt Russell | Entertainment





Kate Hudson is grateful that Kurt Russell taught her what a “reliable father figure” looks like. The 41-year-old actress has been estranged from her biological father, Bill Hudson, for decades, so she is grateful that she still had the support of her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her partner throughout her life. She told ‘Today’: “I think separation is unfortunately quite common. “I think it’s important that people talk about it. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too difficult, that’s OK, right? “It’s a 41 year old problem. I have a great family. I have a step mom. I have a step dad who stepped in and played a huge, huge role in sharing what it is. to have a reliable father figure in our life. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our father.” Despite their estrangement, the “ Almost Famous ” star still loves her father but is happy to talk about their struggles to comfort other people going through similar situations. She added: “I think going through this process … I’m looking at my dad and I’m like, ‘You know love never went anywhere. It’s always been there no matter what. that these complications have been. “And the healing is… personal, and I think sometimes people just need to hear that they’re not alone in this. Kate recently admitted that she was considering reaching out to reconnect with Bill and his other children. Speaking to her brother, Oliver Hudson, on their “Sibling Revelry” podcast, she shared, “You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad. “I thought of our sisters with whom we don’t spend time and of our brothers and sisters. We have four siblings that we don’t spend time with. Bill, 71, was married to Goldie between 1976 and 1982, and Kate now wishes to reunite with her estranged family. Reflecting on the situation, Kate said, “I was thinking about how everyone ages. It would be nice to connect a bit, especially with my sisters.”

