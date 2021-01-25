Wilkerson’s’ Caste ‘Among Book Critics’ Finalists | Entertainment





NEW YORK (AP) The Caste of Isabel Wilkerson, an acclaimed biography of Malcolm X and fictional Martin Amis and the late Randall Kenan are among this year’s finalists for the National Book Critics Circle Awards. The Critics’ Circle on Sunday announced five nominees in each of six competitive categories and seven finalists for a best first book award. The Feminist Press, whose founder Florence Howe died last year, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and has a critical nominee: Cristina Rivera Garza, Grieving: Dispatches from a Wounded Country. New Republic reviewer Jo Livingston received a Citation for Excellence in Editing. The winners will be announced on March 25. This year’s nominees are the first under new leadership at NBCC after many of its board members left in 2020 amid a dispute over how to respond to the Black Lives Matters summer protests. Among those who resigned was NBCC President Laurie Hertzel, senior book editor for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. She has been replaced by David Varno, editor of the fiction reviews for Publishers Weekly. In the NBCC Fiction Awards category, Amis was nominated for his autobiographical novel Inside Story and Kenan, who died in 2020, for the If I Had Two Wings collection of stories. The other finalists were Hamnet by Maggie OFarrell, How to Pronounce Knife by Souvankham Thammavongsa and Bryan Washington’s Memorial. Wilkerson’s Caste, his widely read exploration of American racism; was a non-fiction finalist. The others were The Broken Heart of America: St, Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson, Shakespeare in a Divided America by James Shapiro, She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs and Tom by Sarah Smarsh. Zoellner’s Island on Fire: The revolt that ended slavery in the British Empire. Among the nominees for the biography were The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X, “co-authored by Tamara Payne and her father, the late journalist Les Payne, and winner of the National Book Award last fall. Other finalists were Amy Stanley’s Stranger in Shoguns City: A Japanese Woman and Her World, Zachary D. Carter’s The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes, “Heather Clark’s Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath and Maggie Doherty’s The Equivalents: A Tale of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s. In poetry, the nominees were Obit by Victoria Chang, Here Is The Sweet Hand by Francine J. Harris, Imperial Liquor by Amaud Jamaul Johnson, The Shore by Chris Nealon and Homie by Danez Smith. The autobiography finalists were Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong, This Is Major by Shayla Lawson: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope, Golem Girl by Riva Lehrer, The Dragons, The Giant, The Women and Alia by Waytu Moore. Volz’s Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the San Francisco Stoning. Next to Garza’s Grieving, contenders for criticism were Vivian Gornick’s Unfinished Enterprise: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader, Nicole Fleetwood’s Marking Time. “Stranger Faces by Namwali Serpell and Wendy A. Woloson’s Crap: A History of Cheap Stuff in America. Three of last year’s most talked about debut novels, Luster by Raven Leilani, A Burning by Megha Majumdar and Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, “are nominated for the John Leonard Award for Best First Book, Fiction or Documentary. The other finalists are Mill Town by Kerri Arsenault, The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, The Real Life of Brandon Taylor and How Much of these Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang. “ The Leonard Prize is named after the late literary critic, who helped found the NBCC in 1974. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

