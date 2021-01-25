Deepika Padukone Joins US Senator Bernie Sander’s Memes Festival; my husband Ranveer Singh reacts

About 5 days ago, it was one of the historic moments for the United States of America when Joe Biden, President-elect, took office alongside current Vice President Kamala Harris. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders also attended the dedication ceremony, whose presence at the scene has become a meme these days. Almost everyone has joined this festival of Bernie Sanders memes on social media. Even our Bollywood celebrities. Yes, you read that right. Mastani aka Deepika Padukone of the Hindi Film Industry couldn’t resist the glee and asked her fans to caption the post for her. Deepika Padukone had shot in a studio and clicked on a picture. Looks like she’s up to something. She added the Bernie Sanders cutout in her post. Her expressions are cute, as always, but it’s her husband Ranveer Singh’s comment that takes the cake. Also Read – Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others send wishes for newlyweds

Deepika Padukone’s expression looks offended as Bernie in her winter costume, mittens and mask, is seen at the other end of the photo. “(Namak zara kum daalna beti / Put little salt, child)” Ranveer Singh commented on the post. Deepika Padukone’s new co-star Siddharth Chaturvedi also commented on her post, saying, “When you do Rasode mein ye the …” Check out Deepika’s post and Ranveer and Siddharth’s comments below: Read also – Shah Rukh Khan’s movie with Rajkumar Hirani from THIS date? This is what we know

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, Deepika Padukone has been signed by popular Hollywood talent management agency. ICM Partner is one of the leading talent management agencies with whom and Deepika seems to be making a fresh start by deleting all of their posts. It looks like Deepika Padukone is set to welcome 2021 with new vigor, momentum, and adventure. And apparently ICM Partners also handles the likes of WWE icon and Hollywood actor John Cena, The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, between other.

In the meantime, check out a few more Bernie Sanders memes below:

My contribution to Bernie meets Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/KLNvYckLLc – Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) January 22, 2021

Mera Haal Na Bernie Uncle Ke Jaisa Ho Gaya Hai pic.twitter.com/JbzKtMFV3R – ???? (@NaviKRStan) 23 January 2021

