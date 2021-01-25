Entertainment
Deepika Padukone Joins US Senator Bernie Sander’s Memes Festival; my husband Ranveer Singh reacts
About 5 days ago, it was one of the historic moments for the United States of America when Joe Biden, President-elect, took office alongside current Vice President Kamala Harris. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders also attended the dedication ceremony, whose presence at the scene has become a meme these days. Almost everyone has joined this festival of Bernie Sanders memes on social media. Even our Bollywood celebrities. Yes, you read that right. Mastani aka Deepika Padukone of the Hindi Film Industry couldn’t resist the glee and asked her fans to caption the post for her. Deepika Padukone had shot in a studio and clicked on a picture. Looks like she’s up to something. She added the Bernie Sanders cutout in her post. Her expressions are cute, as always, but it’s her husband Ranveer Singh’s comment that takes the cake.
Deepika Padukone’s expression looks offended as Bernie in her winter costume, mittens and mask, is seen at the other end of the photo. “(Namak zara kum daalna beti / Put little salt, child)” Ranveer Singh commented on the post. Deepika Padukone’s new co-star Siddharth Chaturvedi also commented on her post, saying, “When you do Rasode mein ye the …” Check out Deepika’s post and Ranveer and Siddharth’s comments below:
Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, Deepika Padukone has been signed by popular Hollywood talent management agency. ICM Partner is one of the leading talent management agencies with whom and Deepika seems to be making a fresh start by deleting all of their posts. It looks like Deepika Padukone is set to welcome 2021 with new vigor, momentum, and adventure. And apparently ICM Partners also handles the likes of WWE icon and Hollywood actor John Cena, The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, between other.
In the meantime, check out a few more Bernie Sanders memes below:
Ghar wapis ajao bhaiya pic.twitter.com/yeLbgXOPV1
– Junnut? (@junnutasif) January 22, 2021
#Bernie Sanders was here pic.twitter.com/pkBQGjQrUA
– Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 22, 2021
My contribution to Bernie meets Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/KLNvYckLLc
– Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) January 22, 2021
Mera Haal Na Bernie Uncle Ke Jaisa Ho Gaya Hai pic.twitter.com/JbzKtMFV3R
– ???? (@NaviKRStan) 23 January 2021
PIKU 2 will be released soon …#Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/WOpP1zLNYi
– isoodlee (@isoodlee) January 21, 2021
Bernie decided to visit Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/Xu6h8CGE79
– (@KharabAurat) January 21, 2021
Hamare ghar chhota mehmaan aane wala tha, by pehle naraaz fufaji tapak pade ??#Bernie Sanders #Joe Biden #KamalaHarris #BadhaaiHo pic.twitter.com/Ud82RIzVq1
– Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) January 21, 2021
Meet the newest member of the Chaturvedi family. ?#ErosNow #HumSaathSaathHain #Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/a5OFIX8RyY
– Eros Now (@ErosNow) January 21, 2021
