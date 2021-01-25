Jason Aaron and Ed McGuiness’s heroes are reborn

Last week, Bleeding Cool released a series of teasers that appeared to recreate Marvel’s superheroes in new fashions, and died in teasers for the 25th anniversary of Heroes Reborn, which saw the Avengers and Fantastic Four recreated. in continuities separated by Rob liefeld and Jim lee. Bleeding Cool told you it was something to do with the Avengers and also the threat in this Mephisto comic.

Today we learn that the creators of Avengers Jason aaron and Ed mcguiness create Hero Reborn, a new series that answers the question of what the Marvel Universe would look like if the Avengers never got together. What new super team would rally to fill the void, what deadly threats would emerge unchecked, and what would become of your favorite characters if they never became heroes …

Bleeding Cool noted that in recent issues of Avengers, we learned that Mephisto rather than Loki was the originator of the formation of the Avengers, both in the 60s version and in the One Million BC version. Could this be part of what’s going on in Hero Reborn?

Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a staunch atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice, because there was no Avengers to find him. Instead, this world has always been protected by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, America’s Supreme Squadron. And now the squadron faces an onslaught from some of its fiercest foes, like Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his infinity rings. Blade is the only man alive who seems to remember that the whole world has somehow… reborn. And so begins his search for the cause behind this disturbing change in reality.

And there are Hero Reborn Quotes approved by PRs as well.

“Perhaps the craziest story I’ve ever put on paper. I have to let this loose and unleash my inner cartoon kid in a really deep way, and with a group of immensely imaginative artists. , we’ve built a world that I’m pretty confident in saying it’s unlike any version of the Marvel Universe you’ve seen before, ”Aaron said of his latest Marvel Saga.“ He was born from the pages. from my AVENGERS series, but kept getting bigger and bigger as I went, and the more pieces I put together for this Reborn world, the more joyful and excited I became. This project really stoked the fires of my love for comics in all good ways. “ “It’s only natural that after the Phoenix burns the world to ashes there should be a rebirth, and so REBORN is the next big step in the massive super-story Jason and Ed have created in Avengers.” , said editor Tom Brevoort. . “Prepare to enter a very different but familiar Marvel Universe!” “I had absolute fun designing and drawing new tricks on the old favorites Jason Aaron brought,” McGuinness said. “They all have a purpose in terms of history, which makes them really cool to get into the art side. He might be the craziest scientist of all!”

Here is the trailer. Hero Reborn The # 1 comes out in May.

THE REBORN HEROES # 1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by ED MCGUINNESS

Triptych work by IBAN COELLO & ESPEN GRUNDETJERN

The first “Heroes Reborn” was released by Marvel in 1996-1997, and it would mark its twenty-fifth anniversary. After the apparent deaths of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Dr. Doom fighting Onslaught in Onslaught: Marvel Universe, they have been “reborn” and some aspects of their earlier stories have been expanded in an attempt to tell their adventures again for modern generations. . This was explained, in the story, as they were transported to a pocket universe by Franklin Richards, the near-omnipotent psychic son of Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, to save the place where they lived in the so called “Franklin-verse”, oblivious to what had happened to them. The origins and story of the characters were revised and updated around the mid-1990s for modern audiences. For example, Ben Grimm fought as a pilot in the Gulf War instead of World War II, and Susan and Johnny Storm would have been the backers of Reed Richards’ rocket, hence their presence on the mission. .

For this overhaul, Marvel turned the properties over to some of its former employees who left the company to form Image Comics. Jim Lee’s WildStorm Productions studios managed Fantastic Four and Iron Man, and Rob Liefeld’s Extreme Studios took the helm of The Avengers and Captain America. However, after six issues, Marvel terminated Liefeld’s contract early, citing low sales on both of his titles. Liefeld’s titles have been reassigned to Lee. Walt Simonson took over Avengers when he moved to WildStorm. Although the four titles of “Heroes Reborn” were planned for a 12 issue series, James Robinson wrote a thirteenth and final issue for each book. The storyline, titled “World War III,” was a cross between the Marvel and WildStorm characters.

The changes to the characters were controversial, causing debate among fans. The change in Captain America’s creative team was also controversial as Mark Waid and Ron Garney’s pre-Heroes Reborn team had already increased sales and reviews for the series. However, all titles saw a strong increase in sales. According to Lee, Marvel has offered to continue programming for Heroes Reborn indefinitely, but on the condition that Lee draw at least one of them; Lee refused.

At the end of the storyline, the Fantastic Four and Avengers were sent back to the mainstream Marvel Universe, again thanks to Franklin Richards’ intervention in the miniseries. Heroes Reborn: The Return. The ensuing storyline, dubbed “Heroes Return,” was again created in-house at Marvel Comics.

And now, Heroes Reborn returns once again …

Did you like this article? Share it!