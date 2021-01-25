How Kong’s ax can stop Godzilla’s atomic blast

The Godzilla vs Kong trailer shows Kong using a new ax in the monster fight, but how is the weapon able to absorb Gojira’s legendary atomic blast?

In the new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, Kong’s new ax manages to absorb an explosion of Gojira’s atomic blast, apparently using it against his legendary foe. But how is this possible when the explosion has proven to be incredibly powerful in the past? The answer seems to lie in the nature of the weapon, which is a testament to Kong’s ingenuity and wit. And most importantly, if the ax turns out to be the deciding factor in their fight, it doesn’t compromise Godzilla as a threat.

After an initial one-year deadline that was shortened to bring the release of HBO Max to March,Godzilla vs. Kong promisesto answer a question that was last answered in a movie in 1962 King Kong vs. Godzilla. And while fans of the two iconic monsters will fret about losing either, Adam Wingard’s event film looks set to complicate matters with an even bigger plot than combat. holder. The all-new trailer has already promised a look back at the War of the Titans, a possible look inside the Hollow Earth, a Mechagodzilla tease, and a new kaiju. Add to that the human elements and it’s more than just a monstrous face-to-face.

The trailer has some huge moments, but it’s the chance to see Kong and the newly crowned King of the Monsters throw themselves in that really amplifies the action. There’s obviously a hint of something going on in the background, causing Godzilla and a major suggestion of a story in between, and it looks like it all ends here, one way or another. Some have suggested it’s not a fair fight, but Kong has had a sizable upgrade since. Kong: Skull Islandand the trailer reconfirms the first toy leaks: the great ape arrives with a gun. The ax appears to be able to deflect, absorb, and reuse Godzilla’s own atomic blast against him, seemingly confirming the theory that it will be made from one of Gojira’s own dorsal fins. This may be the only way for the ax to reach the point stated in the trailer where Kong effectively charges the weapon like the MCU’s Thor feeding Mjolnir with lightning.

Considering that Godzilla’s powers go beyond brute force, Kong needed something to level the playing field, with some concerns from the moment the movie was announced there was no way to defend themselves in combat. The decision to ask Kong to use a perfectly suited weapon to defeat Godzilla – whether he craft it or collect it from the War of the Titans site – is ingenious because it offers narrative depth beyond a monstrous fist extended. And, most importantly, using the dorsal fin to explain how any material could withstand atomic blast is a smart way to ensure that the power isn’t dulled in any way. The source of the ax blade was teased some time ago by theGodzilla vs. KongPlaymates toyline, who offered the first look at the gun. Interestingly, the trailer seems to suggest that the ax handle is also bone, with the red glow teasing that it could be from a firebreak like Rodan.

Logically speaking, the weapon uses similar thinking to the MCU’s Infinity Stones, which Avengers: Infinity Stone suggested could only be destroyed by their own energy signature. This memorably led to the heartbreaking moment when Scarlet Witch was forced to kill Vision to destroy the Mind Stone on her forehead. And while there may be some fear that Kong using Godzilla’s atomic blast against him will simply equalize them in battle, there is precedent in the history of monster movies to confirm he’s far from it. invulnerable and that he can be hurt if his own atomic breath is returned to him. Mothra has been seen to mirror it, Heisei Mechagodzilla has demonstrated the ability to absorb and send it back with greater intensity, and the R / C was the 1989 Super X2.Godzilla vs. Biollantemanages it too. And Godzilla vs. Kong will add another example as Kong makes the fight fair by using his enemy’s biology against him. It remains to be seen whether it is enough to let him win.

