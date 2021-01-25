Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra to direct murder mystery





Image Credit: AFP

Tisca Chopra is preparing to start filming her directorial debut, A Murder Mystery, later this year. The actress, who has ventured into scripting, directing and producing short films before, is tasked with embarking on storytelling in the feature film format. I imagine a feature film was just waiting to happen, since I write too. It just happened naturally. I am really excited. It’s a nice and tight murder mystery told in a very unusual style, Chopra said. The script for my directorial feature film has been ready for almost a year now and we were ready to shoot in January of last year. I hope to shoot it this year in winter because the story is such that it has to be shot in winter. So, fingers crossed, we’re going to shoot it this year, she adds. What encouraged her to make a feature film? As an actor, you always tell other people’s stories. You are helping to help others achieve their vision. As you move forward, sometimes you also want to tell your own stories, she says. The actress adds that this is something she achieved while working on the shorts Chutney, which she scripted and produced, and Rubaru, which she scripted, produced and directed. Being an actress and then changing direction requires a change of vision, she observes. Directing is a completely different ball game from acting. You have so many departments and you are the head of all the departments. Feature film, in particular, is a medium for art directors because it is seen through the mind of the director, and I think it’s crucial that the director maintains that, she says. You kind of lead people, you encourage them to come on board, you almost make them like and believe in your story. It’s quite different being an actor, it’s just being yourself and here there is a great team, and you have to make sure that everyone comes together to bring a movie to life, adds- she does. What was the trigger that made her think seriously about filmmaking? Necessity is the mother of invention. No one was doing that kind of story and wanted to do it. So I decided to do it and it went so well, she said, adding: People love stories and ultimately what we are are stories. Stories about ourselves in our own head. On the actor front, Chopra will begin filming for a new series called Fear in February. Although she is low-key about the details, she says: My role will require a lot of physical effort on my part in terms of intense physical training and changes in diet, as it requires me to look lean. . So this is the first series from February. This is called fear. Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the 1993 film on August 15, but her decisive role only came with the 2007 release Taare Zameen Par. She says she is satisfied with her acting career so far. I had the opportunity to work with great talents like Irrfan Khan and Nandita Das. I work with the same people over and over again and have formed a deep friendship. From bad ’90s movies to coming out and reinventing themselves in the 2000s and entering the 21st century with a solid career, I’m very lucky and feel very grateful, she adds.

