Playwright and actress Sarah Hunter explains why dogs are better than people

Dogs are better than people, written and performed by Sarah Hunter, and developed and directed by Jessica Lynn johnson, is an eccentric adventure through drink, bad men and fabulous dogs who each tell Sarah’s story. But why, you ask, does Sarah Hunter really believe that dogs are better than people? Could it be that the dogs in her life could better tell the truth about life’s trials and tribulations, as well as the many joys they experienced with her in life?

As a tribute to all of his knowledgeable dogs over the years, the writer / performer decided to let them tell his story. Lilly the Airdale. with the duo Chiweenie Koa and Louis XIV, and several others everything about his humorous journey – starting with his divorce in Chicago, the frustration, bad relationships, to revelation and celebration by finding a sober “working relationship” with Matthew, the man who likes it at the both her and her dogs.

Intrigued by the title of a play and myself a devoted bitch, Mom, I decided to speak with her writer / performer Sarah Hunter to learn more about her and the creation of the play. To my surprise, I found out that Ms. Hunter is also a retired English teacher (like me), although she has taught more than I have for many years. I was also interested in learning about his travels with groups of teenagers in Europe, something I always thought I would have liked to do, if I had had the patience for it.

And to top it off, it turns out that she also believes that astrology is about understanding others, especially students, and learning to get along with men. And since I used my understanding of birth charts in a similar way, which worked every time, I was curious whether or not the dogs were offering information about it in the room.

Q: Shari barrett (Shari): Hi sarah. I know we have a lot to say as Dogs are better than people is an eccentric game through drink, bad men and fabulous dogs. So let’s start with the fabulous dogs who tell your story. What can you tell me about those you’ve shared your life with and is there one in particular that inspired you to write the play?

A: Sarah Hunter (Sarah): Thank you, Shari, for your questions and the chance to let me rhapsodize about dogs, my first loves. Growing up, I had my Springer Spaniel, Toby, to talk to when things got tough with my family. He always gave me a sloppy kiss and comforted me whenever I needed it. He inspired me to write this piece, along with all the other dogs who loved me and loved me. So I decided that the best way to give them the credit for being a part of my life was to BECOME them and let them speak.

Q: Shari: I often think my dog ​​saved me. Do you think that the unconditional love and emotional support you receive from a devoted dog is one of the best gifts you can give yourself in life?

R: Sarah: Oh yes. I think the presence of a dog with its head on my knee or on my knees is therapy. It’s hard to stay moody or irritated for a long time when there’s a small pair of enthusiastic, loving eyes begging for a piece of chicken or wagging their tails for a walk. I can’t imagine living without two of them. They saved me when I was drunk, when I got sober, and when I went through one bad relationship after another. Always there … always without judgment, always pure love.

Q: Shari: Tell me about your partnership with the famous director of the solo show Jessica Lynn johnson. Have you started to develop Dogs are better than people as a student in it free weekly solo theater class in progress?

R: Sarah: Actually, no, I searched for Jessica after seeing my friend and fellow solo artist Lisa Verlo perform a clip from her latest show of a woman in Jessica’s solo salon Soaring. From there, I started working with Jessica one-on-one to create my show. Jessica is humorous, talented, creative, and full of advice and encouragement. And the best part is, Jessica has an adorable “Chug” named Ruby Peanut who makes frequent appearances during our coaching sessions.

Q: Shari: Do you have something to share about the “bad drinkers” that populate the room?

R: Sarah: Well, the scene I put in the room with a horrible “Silver Singles date” really did happen. Complete with the sweaty armpit stained t-shirt and the bad attitude. I found my online dating experiences absurd and depressing, so I put one in the series … for a little humor.

Q: Shari: Tell me a little more about Matthew, the man who finally appreciates you and your dogs. Did you meet while walking your dogs? What made you realize that he was different from the other men you had dated?

R: Sarah: Matthew, whose real name is Andrés, is a sober man who loves me and my dogs. He has a good sense of humor and enjoys music and the arts. We’ve been together for a decade.

Q: Shari: This in itself is quite special! Do you talk about your years as an English teacher in the room as seen through your dogs eyes? No doubt teachers are now on Zoom with their pets who often demand attention during online lessons!

R: Sarah: At one point on my show, Sarah (me, the main character) notes essays on the couch and swears aloud. Lilly, the Airdale, comments on how Sarah feels about the trials and then says she’s grateful to be a dog instead of an English student.

Q: Shari: I know you have led several tours in Europe with students. Is there a favorite place that you particularly enjoyed sharing with them?

R: Sarah: I’m in love with Paris, and the kids loved it too – the night boat ride on the Seine, the trip to the chocolate factory, the ice cream parlors, the Louvre, the cafes, everything. even go to Versailles, a place that I find magical. They did too. I tried my best to exhaust them so that they didn’t complain about the deeply mediocre food offered by the tour operator. We all managed to get home a little more pig than when we started!

Q: Shari: I have been to Paris several times and absolutely love the people and places especially all the museums! It also appears that we both have a strong interest in astrology. Have you used his techniques to better understand your dogs – and your men?

R: Sarah: Men, yes, dogs no. I think dogs are God’s gift to us, but men … well, I made some astrological mistakes there. I am a Sagittarius and my human partner is a Libra so we are compatible. All the dogs got on well with me. Lilly was a Gemini, and my two Chihuahuas are both little Bulls. Stubborn, but so loving!

Q: Shari: Is there anything else you would like viewers to know about yourself and / or Are dogs better than humans?

R: Sarah: Hope they appreciate my wacky sensibility and appreciation for DOGS, especially since God spelled backwards is DOG.

Thanks so much for talking to me about the show! I can’t wait to be in the audience!

The eccentric collection of talking dogs featured by Sarah Hunter in Dogs are better than people takes place as part of the Whitefire Theater Solofest 2021 live stream on Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m. PST / 10 p.m. EST. Tickets are $ 15.99, available at https://www.whitefiretheatre.com with a portion of the proceeds from the show donated to Pasadena Humane, Hand In Paw Rescue and Soi Dog Foundation. So sit back and enjoy the show with your own four-legged friends around your home screen!

Background on Sarah Hunter and Jessica Lynn johnson:

Sarah hunter is the other half of Two Heads are Better Productions. She started creating characters and dramas in her neighborhood backyard at the age of eight, in West Lafayette, Indiana. From her graduate studies to her time in Los Angeles, Sarah remains a dedicated student of classical and modern theater. She dubbed Japanese cartoons, did voiceovers, had her original plays produced in Los Angeles and Pasadena, and published short stories. She continues to act, create, write and dream.

The most important thing for Sarah is the continuous reinvention of herself every time she writes another play or another TV episode. Working with Sandra Cruze on TWO HEADS ARE BETTER PRODUCTIONS has allowed Sarah to continue writing episodes and acting, and working on her solo solo shows which she has presented at Beyond Baroque in Venice, Calif., As well as ‘at the Whitefire Theater.

Jessica Lynn johnson is a published playwright, recipient of the BEST NATIONAL SOLO ARTIST AWARD, member of the board of directors of the LA Women’s Theater Festival, and founder and CEO of Soaring Solo Theater Company LLC. For years, Jessica has taught a free weekly solo theater class, as well as paid private coaching sessions to guide solo artists in the development of their individual pieces. For more than a decade she has “educated” international audiences on touring her own 25-character individual shows. Recently, Jessica has been thrilled to conduct 5 solo artists at the LA Women’s Theater Festival, 17 solo shows at Whitefire Theater’s Solo Fest 2017, and 15 solo shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2017. Over the years, Jessica’s solo shows have won the house. TOP OF FRINGE, ENCORE PRODUCER AWARDS and many other distinctions! For more information on its different projects, visit www.JessicaLynnJohnson.com

Photos courtesy of Sarah Hunter (top): Playwright and actress Sarah Hunter, Sarah and Lilly the Airedale, duo Chiweenie Louis XIV and Kao, Shadow and Lilly, Sarah and Matthew (Andres)