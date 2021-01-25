Entertainment
10 best actors who played Deathstroke, ranked
When it comes to DC’s villains, there are plenty to choose from: The Joker, Darkseid, Lex Luthor, and the Reverse-Flash have all earned their place. One villain has taken years to reach his popularity and that is Slade Wilson AKA Deathstroke. Even the character that was a parody of Deathstroke: Deadpool was more successful for years.
Now, after several movies, TV shows, and video game performances: the character of Deathstroke has become an iconic foe for many heroes in the DC Universe. The question is: who best portrayed the character? Many famous actors have played the character in so many different ways.
9 Will arnett
In Teen Titans Go! At the movie theater, Will Arnett voices Slade which is more of a parody of the character. The Titans don’t care that he looks too much like Marvel’s Deadpool; Much to the surprise of audiences, Deadpool was designed to be a parody of Deathstroke.
Will Arnett’s naturally deep and gruff voice also lends itself to a very apt voice for Deathstroke. If Will Arnett was cast in a more serious version of the character, he probably could pull it off. However, as is, his Deathstroke provided some good laughs that fit in perfectly with the style of the film.
8 Miguel Ferrer
A few actors have played Deathstroke in the DC animated film universe. In Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, Deathstroke was voiced by the late Miguel Ferrer in one of his last roles. Ferrer continues the cold and sinister portrayal of Deathstroke that was established by Thomas Gibson.
Ferrer’s gruff voice definitely fits the villainous role and did a good job considering the material. Sadly, the character doesn’t have a lot of screen time to shine and when he does, it’s a rather disturbing relationship with a teenage girl.
seven Thomas gibson
Before Ferrer, Thomas Gibson of Criminal minds fame was Deathstroke’s voice in Son of batman. In this movie, Gibson is given a lot more material to work with as the central villain of the story.
Son of batman Still doesn’t really dive into Slade Wilson’s character. Instead, Gibson is simply meant to be an intimidating threat to Batman and Robin. Much like Ferrer, Gibson excels given the material he has been brought to work with.
6 Joe manganiello
It’s unfair to judge this portrayal of Deathstroke considering he was only on screen for a few minutes. That being said, this portrait now lives in infamy due to the production disaster of 2017. Justice League. Many fans immediately adopted the cast of Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke.
Fans were thrilled to see him in both Justice League and the now canceled Ben Affleck Batman movie. However, the only time Joe played the role was in Justice League, and for a brief time, not only did he look perfect, but he seemed to really embody the character. That’s why many are eagerly waiting for him to return for more scenes in Justice League by Zack Snyder.
5 Manu Bennett
In Arrowverse, Manu Bennett plays a very unique version of Slade. Instead of the cold, relentless assassin that most fans are used to, the Arrowverse has made Slade a megalomaniac bent on revenge.
He is a rival of Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow and plays a pivotal role in the hero’s origin story. Manu completely owned the role during his time on the show, giving a sinister and explosive performance that resembles some of Bond’s most enigmatic villains.
4 Michael chiklis
No stranger to comic book projects, Michael Chiklis has joined the animated world of DC via Deathstroke’s own solo adventure. In Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons, Michael Chiklis had the chance to explore the character’s morally grayer side.
Slade may be a mercenary and cold-blooded assassin, but he loves his family. The Take of Chiklis is more of a dark antihero and a very good one at it. From start to finish, Chiklis carries the whole movie with her performance.
3 Ron Perlman
The first famous on-screen portrayal of Deathstroke that fans saw was likely in the Teen Titans animated series. Voiced by legend Ron Perlman, Deathstroke never even called himself Deathstroke – he was simply Slade.
On a show that was primarily aimed at a younger audience, Slade was a terrifying villain. He was methodical, calm and immediately controlled the screen as soon as it appeared. Ron Perlman delivered his take on the character perfectly and without him the character wouldn’t be so famous.
2 Mark Rolston
Appearing in two Arkhamverse entries, Deathstroke was voiced by Mark Rolston, who most might know as Drake in James Cameron’s Extraterrestrials. His Deathstroke debuted as one of the best boss fights in the game in Batman: Arkham Origins. Slade was also a playable character in this game, and then he would reappear in Batman: Arkham Knight.
Rolston, with his smaller role, gives an excellent performance as a character. From patronizing demeanor to composure, Rolston’s Deathstroke is one of the Arkhamverse’s most notable villains.
1 Moral esai
The second season of Titans was flawed in many ways for the fans. However, if there was one thing everyone agreed on, it was perfectly done: it was Deathstroke. Esai Morales’ Deathstroke is like the perfect culmination of many different incarnations: the honorable soldier, the heartless assassin, the family man, the terrifying villain.
All of this comes with a shocking performance from Esai Morales. Every time Deathstroke was on screen, Titans becomeThe DeathstrokeShow in the best possible way. Fans are hopeful that the character will make a return in the coming seasons as Esai Morales has perfected the character.
