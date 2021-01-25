Entertainment
Again, with the feeling: the role of Justin Timberlakes Sensitive-Guy
One evening in mid-January, two friends caught up with Zoom: actor and director Fisher Stevens, from the set of Succession, and actor and musician Justin Timberlake, from a remote location, in a room that looked like a sauna. Both were bearded, affable and wore black sweaters. Stevens directed the new Palmer movie, released this week, in which Timberlake stars. Hey buddy! Stevens called. Thank you for being flexible. Timberlake smiles. Everything is fine, he said. On Succession, Stevens’ character Hugo is a frequent punching bag for Logan (Brian Cox), the Patriarch of Shows; that day the commotion had lasted a long time. Brian Cox yelled at me all day today, Stevens said beaming. do not meOn the screen. Timberlake, for his part, had just been announced as a performer at Biden-Harris’s inaugural party. It’s a crazy time for both Justin and I, Stevens said. But Palmer, man! We loved making the movie and loved working together, and we somehow couldn’t hang.
Stevens, an Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker, was thrilled to direct drama and was surprised when Timberlake was suggested as a star: Im, like, It is interesting. He was impressed with him in the movies; then he saw it in concert. I was blown away by its magnetism. Like, damn! sensational. We talked about the script for a while and worked on some ideas. It was a long dance with Justin to get him done. (I was unbelievably difficult, says Timberlake.) Stevens was on the set of Succession Season 2 when he heard the good news about Timberlake. I’ll never forget it, Stevens said. We were in Dundee, Scotland. I’m between the setups of this great scene with the character of Brians being honored as Jeremy Strong raps. (Baseball jersey, L. at the Olympics, horror.) And I get this call from Justins’ manager. I wanted to go on stage and take Jeremy’s microphone. Yo! I’m gonna make a movie with Justin!
The succession spins toxic masculinity with entertaining baroque cries; Palmer, a warm and patient film with sensitive performances, achieves similar goals in opposing means. Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, an ex-convict and former high school football star who gets out of prison, moves with his grandmother to rural Louisiana, struggles to find his way, and becomes a father figure to Sam (Ryder Allen ), the son of a capricious neighbor. Sam’s love of playing with dolls and dressing up as princesses is only part of his charm.
Timberlake, throughout his career, has tended to bring a comfortable air of ease to even his unusual performances: singing and dancing at the Super Bowl or in a foam rubber omelet costume and gloves on SNL; playing freewheeling Machiavellian Sean Parker in The Social Network. In Palmer, his first real is your cinematic experience, as he said, he conveys a similar naturalness. In my first conversations with Fisher, I remember saying, I know this guy, says Timberlake. He also knew Sam. Timberlake, an only child, grew up in Memphis. When I was eight, I was singing in church, then I discovered my love of the arts. I wanted to take singing lessons and I asked for piano lessons, I started performing at local talent shows and I was intimidated about it, he said. There is something underlying here which is our parameters of an idea of masculinity and what that means, especially in the rural south. I feel like I have a bit of authority to talk about this after having experienced it. My grandfather, the cutest man, would give you the shirt off his back. But he was like John Wayne: shirtless, one of the toughest guys you’ve ever seen, rub dirt in it. There is no time for men to have feelings.
In the film, Sam is intimidated by a few but accepted by most: townspeople are not ogres. Timberlake said: In real life there are delusional people, and then there are people like these moms who happily put on theatrical parties that include boys who exist in the rural south. He’s hoping Palmer, in which you watch these two misfits complement each other, makes a positive impact during a volatile time. Maybe you are a parent and you see this movie and it has some kind of butterfly effect, where you make your kid not stand aside and watch bullying in the school yard. , did he declare. This is where it starts. Stevens took off his sweater, revealing a T-shirt that said it was a Warnock life. Timberlake continued, I have a milestone month playing maybe the most important grand opening I can be a part of in my life, and a song that gives hope at this time. And then this film, and then I’ll be forty years old.
Timberlake and Ant Clemons premiered their song Better Days during a virtual concert for Fair Fight, Georgia; on the inauguration day show, they performed the song with students and alumni of Stax Music Academy in Memphis. If you feel lost in the night / It’s okay to cry, as long as you hold your head they sang. Better days are ahead.
