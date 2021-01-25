Marvel Hints Blade Will Hunt Infinity Ring-Powered, Vampire Thanos





Thanos will apparently become an Infinity-Ring-powered vampire in an upcoming comic that imagines a world without the Avengers.

Warning! Potential spoilers for Marvel’s’Hero Reborn ‘arc below. In a future Marvel where the Avengers never existed, Thanos has become a whole different monster. In the new previews of the upcoming “ Heroes Reborn ” arc, the Mad Titan will be getting a makeover and a different weapon powered by Infinity. Yes, Thanos will be receiving Infinity Rings with new images suggesting that he will also become some sort of vampire. Marvel released the new trailer for the upcoming “ Heroes Reborn ” arc on Monday, and it shows a future where the Avengers were never formed. Instead, Tony Stark was never trapped in a cave and became Iron Man, Captain America was not freed from the ice, and Captain Marvel never obtained his powers, among the many changes. Meanwhile, a series of heroes and villains have entirely new existences. Doctor Doom was combined with the Juggernaut, Wolverine joined a new version of Alpha Flight, and the Supreme Squadron, led by Marvel’s Superman Hyperion, replaced the Avengers as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. One of the biggest changes, however, affects Thanos. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Avengers: Every Character Defeated In The Phoenix Tournament So Far Rotate the events of the Enter The Phoenix arc from The Avengers, Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness’s ‘Heroes Reborn’ will star Blade in the all-new reality, as the Vampire Hunter is the only hero in this new universe who remembers the Avengers and the past. It looks like Blade’s greatest opponent in the new storyline will be Thanos, as footage shows the mighty villain not only wielding five Infinity Rings, but also having razor-sharp teeth – implying he could be the next vampire for Blade to hunt. It’s not clear if Thanos is in possession of the Infinity Stones and / or if the Infinity Rings are just a new device to contain them. Is the new weapon likely a combination of the Infinity Stones and Mandarin’s Rings? It would make sense with all the other villain combinations in the new universe. Still, a vampire-powered Thanos with a whole new power is bad news for the Supreme Squadron, Blade, and the rest of the Marvel Universe. Thanos could end up being the most powerful vampire blade ever hunted. Marvel’s “ Heroes Reborn ” arc is set to change the Marvel Universe in several shocking and exciting ways. Thanos becoming a vampire (although not officially confirmed) would definitely be a crazy transformation. Add in the Infinity Rings and he could get an even bigger power upgrade than before. Readers will see how powerful this alternate version of Thanos is when “ Heroes Reborn ” hits comic book stores in May. Next: Marvel Finally Reveals Apocalypses Secret Plot To Kill The Original X-Men Smallville Cast has a secret DC Comics cameo

About the Author Liam McGuire

(892 Articles published)

Liam McGuire is a comic book editor for Screen Rant. He has worked for numerous publications including Cineplex Canada, MLB.com, Vice, CBR.com, and more. You can contact him directly at [email protected] More from Liam McGuire







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos