The end of the white tiger explained

Disclaimer: This article contains The white tiger spoilers.

The white tiger the ending is, quite intentionally, the dark and satirical opposite of the ending Slumdog Millionaire. When Slumdog Millionaire he opened it for the first time in 2008, it was nicknamed “the wellness film of the decade” by the now defunct newspaper, World news. And it was. Although the character of Dev Patel is a poor 18-year-old Indian boy accused of cheating in a game, suffering from extreme poverty, emotional trauma, and physical torture, everything works out in the end. After two hours of witnessing the trials of India’s poorest class, the audience were awarded with a million dollar prize, confetti, the kiss of true love and, of course, the number of Bollywood dance now emblematic of “Jai Ho”. It was the film that made Americans feel good about poverty in India, and it won eight Oscars for its trouble.

The same year, a novel by first author Aravind Adiga won the 40th Booker Prize. It was called The white tiger, and on Friday, Netflix released the film adaptation, directed by Ramin Bahrani. A little like Slumdog, the hero of The white tiger is a poor villager from India who, at the end of the film, is a very rich man. And, a bit like Slumdog, The white tiger attempts to explain poverty in India to Western audiences. But the trip couldn’t be more different. You will not leave The white tiger smiling unless you laugh at the dark satire of it all. Although it was only released a few months after Slumdog Millionaire First, the story of Adiga, especially the ending, in many ways, as a direct response to the optimism of director Danny Boyle. But before entering The white tiger end explained, let’s talk about setting up the story.

What is The white tiger about?

The white tiger is framed around a letter written by the fictional Balram Halwai (Adarsh ​​Gourav) to a Chinese government official, which recounts his rise from rags to wealth. Balram was a bright kid who was forced to drop out of school and start working in a tea room, to help pay off his father’s debts. When his father dies of illness, after traveling for two days in a village with a hospital so as not to be seen by a doctor, Balram observes: “The election promises have taught me how important it is not to be a man. poor in a free democracy. “

As an adult, Balram manages to convince a wealthy family to hire him as a driver, despite his poor driving skills, and he’s convinced it’s just the first step on the ladder of success. Spoiler alert: this is not the case. Balram devotes his entire life to his new master Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and his master’s girlfriend, Pinky (Priyanka Chopra). They are both young and have both spent time in America. They both claim to despise the unjust caste system in India which has servants like Balram washing the feet of the rich in mansions, while Balram resides in a dirty basement. But they are inconsistent. One minute, Pinky and Ashok insist that Balram is their equal, their friend. The next one, they kiss in the backseat as he drives, treating him more like a dog than a human. But Balram doesn’t see how much they really care about him until Pinky kills a child in a hit-and-run.

Balram, who was in the backseat when the incident happened, sees this moment as the ultimate test of loyalty to his master. He does not hesitate. He would never betray his masters. But they betray him. Ashok’s family force Balram to sign a confession letter stating that he was the driver; that he, and he alone, is responsible for the child’s death. Ashok half-heartedly protests, but doesn’t fight for Balram otherwise. He would much rather throw away Balram’s life than his own. Balram realizes right now that no matter how hard he works, no matter how loyal he is, and no matter how many times Ashok insists that they are friends, the rich class will never save him. Why would they do it? They did it. They have it all. They can literally get away with murder.

“I was trapped in the rooster coop,” Balram says. “And don’t think for a second that there’s a million rupee game show you can win to get out of it,” he adds, in the film’s only success to his Oscar-winning predecessor.

What is The white tiger end, explained?

When Balram realizes that his employer will never be his savior from poverty, he changes his tactics. He starts robbing Ashok, asking for money for repairs he doesn’t need and taking other driver jobs alongside. He also has money from Pinky, who gave him some before he left, but none of that is nearly enough to escape the city and start his life over again. That’s not even enough for a Johnny Walker Black. On top of all this, he suspects that Ashok is about to fire him, and his mother has sent his nephew to convey the message to him that he is ready to marry whether he wants it or not.

One day, Balram notices that Ashok has a large casha bribe bag that her family is supposed to hand over to parliament, revealing that the great socialist, despite her speech of support for the working class, is corrupt. While driving Ashok to Parliament, Balram fakes a car problem. He insists that Ashok come out to help him. Then, when his back is turned to examine the vehicle, Balram clubs Ashok to death with a broken bottle.

He steals Ashok’s bag of money, the 4 million rupees the Grand Socialist demanded after winning the election, and uses it to escape the city with his nephew. He starts his own taxi business in Bangalore. Using a trick from Ashok on “outsourcing,” he gets the idea of ​​bribing the local government to get rid of its competition. Local police then arrest all other drivers in the area for “expired permits,” clearing the way for Balram to start his taxi empire, White Tiger Drivers. Balram finally escapes the “coop rooster,” as he calls the servant class. He adds that he is never arrested for his murder because he has the same face as all the men in India.

When he happily concludes his narration with: “And that’s how I created my own start-up!” you can’t help but laugh, even if it’s not particularly funny.

There is no love, no beauty and certainly no Bollywood dance number The white tiger end. Or Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle left you feeling a warm and fuzzy vibe, a big smile on your face as you left the theater. Ramin Bahrani opts for a more “sad, empty and desperate” tone. Balram reads in the newspaper about the murder of his loved ones, cracking down on Ashok’s family without a hint of remorse on his face. Instead, he looks approvingly at his nephew, who is clamoring for ice cream as if he is a country’s ruthless dictator. It is a chilling performance by Gourav that will leave you cold inside; the opposite of the hope aroused by Dev Patel’s charm.

When asked if he considered his book to be the “evil twin” of Slumdog Millionairewhich was also based on a book by Vikas SwarupThe white tiger author Adiga said Fiction Writers Review, “I can tell you this: If I was born poor (like most Indians) and were a servant, I wouldn’t have much hope in winning a TV show to gain my freedom.”

Watch The white tiger on Netflix



Where to look Slumdog Millionaire