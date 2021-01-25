Kate Middleton Approved Nanny Parenting Tips

We’re a fan of everything Kate Middleton does, from her hair and fashion sense to her parenting skills.

We’ve seen how good she is at being a mom over and over again, encouraging her kids to spend a lot of time outdoors getting to eye level talking to them.

Obviously, being the future queen, she has a nanny to help her with her three beautiful children.

Kate Middleton employed nanny Maria Borrallo from the prestigious Norland College in Bath. The college prides itself on producing extremely high quality nannies, and they are clearly excellent if they are good enough for the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

One of those nannies who attended school is Nanny Louenna. The childcare professional spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk to share her top parenting tips, especially while on lockdown.

Planning

Nanny Louenna said, “Spend 10 minutes each night planning your child for the next day.

“It will really help segment the day and give everyone focus.

“It might seem really weird as a parent to plan your child for the next day, but I really recommend it because I know it makes the days smoother!

“Make sure you have the right ingredients for any baking you plan on doing, or the right supplies for a fun art activity you have in mind.

“Include downtime, time away, and time to play alone to help keep a routine.”

Include breaks during the day

“Short, sharp bursts with pauses in between contribute to more successful learning,” Louenna said.

“Some kids absolutely thrive in school learning, but others find it extremely difficult to focus on letters and schoolwork, so take this into account when planning how long you are going to ask your child to. sit down and concentrate.

“You will learn what works best for your child.

“I think half an hour is more than enough time for a child to sit at a table.”

The nanny created her own home schooling sheet, in which she filled out an exclusive suggestion for the perfect home school day during lockdown.

Louenna said, “I created a home school day sheet on my app, which you can print and fill out for your child each day.

“Kids love to have a plan and know what’s coming up – it means nothing is forced on them and they have time to understand that these are the things that need to be done today.

“It will also prevent you from having to harass them to make their bed or brush their teeth!” Complete a small reward that they can have at the end of the day if they complete everything on the list as it gives them something to work on. “

Nanny Louenna suggested that you start by asking your child to help her make breakfast, before making her bed.

Then they can brush their teeth and do four pages of math.

This is followed by a bike ride, spelling, puzzle, and then lunch.

After lunch there is football in the garden, reading, baking scones, 15 minutes of French, writing a letter to their grandmother and tidying up their playroom before time. tea.

The Duchess hopes to instill confidence in her children, according to a parenting expert.

The techniques she uses with her children are often different from what has been done by the royal family before, said parenting expert and Kiddies Kingdom chief executive Mohammed Patel.

He commented, “Kate and William have always had an interest in mental health and wellness.

“Their honesty in talking about their own struggles is refreshing and, in a way, unheard of for the Royal Family.”

