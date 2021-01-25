Fans think Hannah Browns’ new boyfriend looks like Tyler Cameron





The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown is dating model Adam Woolard. With his piercing eyes and luscious locks, fans think he’s Tyler Cameron’s twin.

FormerThe bachelorettestarHannah Brown has played coy when it comes to her latest man. But you can’twhateverpast Bachelor Nation super detectives, who allegedly spotted her at a dinner party with model Adam Woolard. If so, Hannah certainly has a type. With his piercing eyes and luscious locks, fans think Adam is the spitting image of Hannah’s ex Tyler Cameron. Hannah and Tyler bonded during the 26-year-old Pageant Queen’s reign asThe bachelorette. But in the end, she chose Jed Wyatt to kneel down. That relationship quickly turned south when Hannah learned that her fiance had a girlfriend at home when he joined the cast. During “After the final rose, “Newly single Hannah reconnected with runner-up Tyler, who looked set for a drink someday. Throughout COVID-19 quarantine, the two posted.”Quarantine crew“The TikTok videos together and were seen in Los Angeles. However, it seems Hannah and Tyler, 27, have a strong platonic friendship rather than a budding romance. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Bachelorette: Hannah Brown Teases New Boyfriend & Short Engagement Jokes Recently, Hannah teased a new special someone on social media, but blocked her face with a giant emoji. The mystery was over, however, when fans saw her having dinner in Nashville with Adam Woolard. Taking a closer look at Adam, who has a chiseled jaw, brown hair, and soul-piercing eyes, Bachelor Nation thinks his resemblance to Tyler (and a certain other ex) is odd. Instagram fan page @bachelorettewindmill shared a side-by-side comparison of Adam and Tyler with the caption, “I personally think he looks like a mix between Tyler and Jed“Few fans agreed with Jed’s comment, but most agreed that Adam and Tyler could be brothers. One commentator said,”It’s more than a resemblance. To me, they look exactly the same. I wonder how similar their personalities and ways are“Another said,”Literally thought they were the same person at first sight. “ Naturally, Bachelor Nation is dying to learn more about Hannah’s possible new love interest. Unlike Tyler and most of the faces ofThe single personfranchise, there isn’t a ton of information available on Adam. His Instagram, which Hannah follows, is private and simply states that she is a meditation and life coach. theBachelorthe world can’t wait to see how things play out between Hannah and Adam. As for Tyler, he’s been linked to his own share of beautiful models, including Gigi Hadid. Most recently, Tyler and influencer Camila Kendrawere have been seen hanging out in New York City, though he tends to keep his adventures casual. Next: The Bachelor: What We Know About Matt James & Tyler Cameron’s NYC Pad Source: @bachelorettewindmill, Adam woolard 90 Day Fiancé: Big Ed confronts Rose over alleged relationship with woman

