WWE heads to Peacock as NBCUniversal looks to expand its streaming service

NBCUniversal is looking to give its Peacock streaming service a boost, so it’s entering the ring with WWE. The wrestling giant and the NBC-focused streamer announced Monday that they have reached a multi-year deal in which Peacock will become the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in the United States. WWE will join Peacock from March 18, beginning a rollout of content that the companies say will include “over 17,000 hours of new, original and library WWE Network programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel.” All live pay-per-view events – including WrestleMania and SummerSlam – will air on Peacock at no additional cost, with the March 21 Fastlane being WWE’s first pay-per-view event on the service. Other content coming to Peacock includes documentaries, WWE Network Archives of past events, original series such as Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions and “in-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live” as well. as reruns of Raw and SmackDown. “NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began almost 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw in the United States,” Rick Cordella, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of Peacock, said in a statement. . “WWE has always drawn on the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home of WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country.” WWE previously offered its own WWE Network streaming service for $ 10 a month, so the switch to Peacock should be a nice discount for wrestling fans. A Peacock Premium account is required to get the WWE Network, but it starts at just $ 5 per month for an ad-supported version or $ 10 per month for the ad-free option. Peacock also offers more than WWE, including reruns of hit shows like The Office, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights as well as its own catalog of films and originals. The companies are promising additional details on account management “closer to Peacock launch in March.”

