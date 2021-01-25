JoJo Siwa reveals she was crushed after her release

JoJo Siwa had to deal with a frightening incident this weekend after the police were called to her home.

During an Instagram live with her friend and videographer, Nate Javier, JoJo says paparazzi called the police at her house to take a picture of her after her recent outing.

“Our house was crushed. We were at home and suddenly there was a whole group of policemen who told us to get out of the house. And we didn’t know why. We walked out with our hands in the air like you did. Police were saying someone called and made a claim, then suddenly paparazzi came around the corner, ”she said. “This is called swatting where the media will call the police to get you out of your house.”

While it has not been officially confirmed whether or not the paparazzi were the ones calling the police, the crash doesn’t necessarily have to involve someone in the media calling the police. Swatting tricks the police into going to someone’s home or location believing that there is a hostage situation or other incidents that will require a significant police presence.

Swatting has become more popular over the years, and in some situations it has even been fatal. A crash incident, involving a player calling the police on another player Call of Duty, resulted in the death of the victim, as reported Wired. This is happening because the victim does not know what is going on and the police believe they are in a high risk incident.

JoJo went on to say that she believed this had happened due to her recent revelation that she was part of the LGBTQ community.

“I recently told the internet how happy I was and told the internet that I am who I am. I said to the internet, ‘It doesn’t matter what life is gay, straight, or bi / lesbian, transgender / I’m on the right track baby / I was born to survive The only reason I don’t say what I am is because I don’t really know, but I know I’m really happy and that’s all that matters, “she continued.” But since I recently ‘went out’ on the internet, which is officially the term, the media is obviously very enthusiastic, which I like and I loves the support. However, you know, you could have just stayed outside of my house and I would have ended up going out. “

“I feel bad because there were about 50 police officers outside my house and those police officers could have spent a lot more time elsewhere helping someone instead of dealing with a bogus paparazzi claim . Literally come ring my doorbell, paparazzi. greet you from my window. ”

She also noted that more details would soon be revealed on her YouTube channel and that she expects the person who called to suffer the consequences.

“I recorded everything. It’s sad to me that this was what it took for someone to want to take a picture,” JoJo said. “Never joke the police. It’s the worst thing to do. It’s very, very illegal. People will have a lot of problems.”

Despite the very scary experience, JoJo and Javier remained in a very good mood and even joked a lot when revealing what happened to them. Watch the full video below:

