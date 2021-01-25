Raw and Rooted in the Industry: Post Malone at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Post Malonet the artist with the most nominations that night kicked off a high-quality production of Circles and Tommy Lee with Tyla Yaweh, from atop an elaborate structure in an industrial washing plant near Los Angeles.

Creative directors and scenographers Travis Brothers and Lewis James wanted to explore a beautifully unexpected space. We wanted to bring life and energy to something that is otherwise raw and ingrained in the industry, explains James.

Courtesy of Lewis James

Designed in layers, the lighting accentuates the drama of the structure, both its shapes and shadows. We used external rear lighting to project the entire structure silhouetted against the backdrop of the atmosphere we created, while sometimes revealing the frame in contrasting ways, describes James.

With Brothers and James in New York and London, respectively, the design needed a few boots on the pitch. The couple brought in the Los Angeles-based lighting designer and director. And Norman to intervene. Shadows have always been an important part of art, making sure that we illuminate the talent enough, but also have negative space to create mystery, notes Norman.

Using site visit photos and drone screenshots, Norman created 3D models of the structure in Maxon Cinema 4D, then exported them to Syncronorm Dependency 2 to preview lighting looks created in Vectorworks Software. He programmed the timed light signals on a MA lighting GrandMA2 lighting console.

Courtesy of Lewis James

A particular challenge with this performance is that unlike a traditional broadcast scene, James says, it doesn’t have a set direction in terms of framing. Post and Tyla walk through and around the structure much like a camera-led maze, so being able to preview helped a lot.

Three pods of 48 GLP JDC1s suspended from 55-foot telescopic forklifts, complemented by periodic drone lights, illuminated the general area and the metal exterior of the structure. Strategically placed inside the structure were 48 TMB Solaris Flares and some Astera Titan tubes to emit variations of light from the center and above. PRG also supplied four HP Bad Boy Ground Control and eight Bad Boy HP frames.

Courtesy of Lewis James

Fortunately, the decking of the structure was all slatted, Norman explains, so we could just place the flares on their faces or tilt them directly across the ground or onto the ground, and they lit up through multiple levels.

Brothers and James provided commentary via FaceTime during rehearsal, and around showtime Norman called up the spots and adjusted the light levels on the fly for the camera. Shades of cool blue and cyan covered the structure of the circles’ deep emotions, while amber and touches of white sold Tommy Lee’s high energy. Bold, high contrast lighting with strategic pockets of darkness allowed the pyrotechnics to shine.

Courtesy of Lewis James

It was essential for us to be playful with the atmospheres, allowing us to form an ever-changing and ever-changing backdrop, says James who has worked with Brothers and Ron Bleggi of Pyrotecnico on special effects, which included Airburst fireballs, white mines, red light mines, red / silver comets, red tracers, red lightning, and sparkling cannons. These have all been delicately chosen and considered together to create various compositions within the frame.

The dramatic camera work and the use of tons of fog definitely helped capture the light and shadows, so it wasn’t flat, Norman adds. Fog machines were positioned at all levels of the structure to obtain fog in the corridors and outside by the forklifts. PRG supplied 12 Martin Jem ZR45 fog machines and 12 Martin Jem-AF 2 DMX fans. Two full grandMA2 consoles and one grandMA2 lite were installed at FOH and at the rear of the factory so Norman could program on both sides.

Courtesy of Lewis James

The site itself was a challenge. Most of the soil around the structure was wet sand, while some areas were deep pools of water and even quicksand, Norman recalls. It took more time to move boxes and equipment from A to B, either by hand or with rough-terrain forklifts. Also, the factory only closes on weekends, so the team was against the clock.

Despite the challenges, Post Malones’ performance was nonetheless an unforgettable display of creative vision and brilliant execution.

