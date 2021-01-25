Princess Dianas’ nieces remember her turn to evade paparazzi

During the last years of his lifePrincess Diana fired her police protection even though she still had paparazzi following her wherever she went, and became adept at avoiding photographers when she didn’t want to be seen, and warning them when she did. According to two of Dianas’ nieces, Lady Eliza Spencer and Mrs Amelia Spencer, the princess had a technique to avoid the paparazzi without scaring the children she knew.

In a cover story for Tatler, 28 year old twin daughters of brother Dianas Charles, Earl Spencer, discuss their memories of their famous aunt. Although Eliza and Amelia were five when Diana passed away, Eliza said she remembered their aunt as incredibly warm, motherly and loving. She tells the story of a time when Diana took them to Noordhoek Beach, outside Cape Town, and she managed to escape the paparazzi without alarming the children.

Obviously, it could have been pretty terrifying for us, being so young and not understanding what was going on, she said. But she made it a game of who could come back to the car first. It was amazing how she protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not scared. We had no idea what she was doing at the time.

Although born in London, the sisters have lived in South Africa since 1995. Charles and his then wife, Victoria Aitken, moved to Cape Town with their four children to an attempt to mend their troubled marriage. In November 2020, he told the Telegraph that he fell in love with the country on vacation and moved the family there because he wanted his children to have a private, happy and carefree education.

Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of ​​her importance in the world until I was much older, said Eliza. Tatler. She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a knack for reading children’s hearts.

Even though Charles eventually returned to the UK after his 1997 divorce from Victoria, the rest of the family remained in Cape Town. Eliza said she visited Althorp, the family estate where Diana is buried. It is a truly special and beautiful place. Having spent the first three years of our life at Althorp, exploring and discovering it as children, and being part of a long legacy of Spencers who lived there, it has always felt like a another house, she said. And of course, it conjures up family Christmas memories as children, with our extended family all together.

Last july, Amelia announced her engagement to Greg Mallett, her 11-year-old boyfriend whom she met while studying at the University of Cape Town. In the cover story, she said she was considering hosting their wedding at Althorp, but has yet to decide. It’s our family home, it’s beautiful, she said. We would be very lucky to get married there, but Cape Town is where we grew up and there’s a chance we might do that here too.

The staff who worked at Althorp when Diana was a child they were always there talking to the twins about their famous aunt. As a child, I realized the enormity of the loss for my father and my family, said Eliza. It was only later that I understood the significance of his loss as a figure of the world.

