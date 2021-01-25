Hulu drops Palm Springs commentary cut with Andy Samberg





The Palm Springs Time Loop brought Hulu back to the era of DVD commentary. While the streaming age has essentially eliminated the digital extras that made DVD and Blu-ray shopping attractive, Hulu seems to be bringing them back. On Monday, the Disney-owned streaming service posted the commentary for its genre-defining sci-fi comedy Palm Springs, which debuted last July. The watch party-style version, which can be found under the extras tab, features video conferences from stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as well as director Max Barbakow and screenwriter Andy Siara. Together, they light up every scene and the end of the films. Here is the end. No one knows what that means, Samberg says in the final commentary, later adding, there are some things about this movie that aren’t meant to be known for sure. I have my own opinions [on the ending], and I would never share them, added Milioti. So the mystery remains, but at least viewers can definitely know it’s OK not to know. And subscribers can get another viewing during the awards season voting. In the evolving entertainment landscape, which has been further disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, streamers have focused on growing their movie and show catalogs or increasing their programming schedule. As far as I know were the first ones, said Samberg Variety of the new cut. We realized that Palm Springs will still be on Hulu, which is great, but there are parts of the DVD experience that no longer exist. They were very willing to talk about ways to put fun stuff in there. Hulus’ comments cut from the familiar past appear to be a streamer’s latest effort to keep subscribers loyal as fledgling services adjust to high churn rates (when viewers unsubscribe after airing a series or movie. which led them to sign up for the service in the first place). Cable and streaming giants HBO and Netflix have tried similar efforts for programming fan services, launching companion podcasts or behind-the-scenes documentaries for popular titles like Chernobyl or Always Be My Maybe, but they don’t require no cable subscription or streaming service subscription either.







