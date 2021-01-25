Kanye West yells at Chance the Rapper in leaked documentary video

A video of Kanye West yelling at his frequent collaborator Chance The Rapper has surfaced.

A one-minute clip – which appears to be footage reportedly leaked from the upcoming YZY TV documentary about the making of the yet-to-be-released DONDA album – was posted to YouTube on Saturday and created a buzz on social media.

The video is also the first new footage, music and even image for the 43-year-old rapper since his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian is “ imminent. ”

The footage was shot in the summer of 2020 at his YEEZY resort in Wyoming as Kanye was joined by several members of his team with the 27-year-old rapper.

Damon Dash, Kanye’s long-time case manager and business partner, then explains what was about to be shown in an interview.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur said: ‘You know my thing is just to get rid of the trigger people, get them out of here and have fun being creative. So, you know, Kanye is finishing his album and there are people around.

Honestly, by chance, because of what he was reading, he just came to check on Kanye. You know, again, Kanye takes care of his issues at all times. They got down to it, but they succeeded. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.

Kanye is then shown having a heated conversation with Chance as they stand next to each other.

He then moves on to Kanye sitting on a couch with Chance bending down to talk to him when the father of four stood up and started screaming.

Much of the clip sounded distorted, but Kanye could be heard saying, ‘Sit down and listen to the album or go away’

Much of the clip sounded distorted, but Kanye could be heard saying, “ Sit down and listen to the album or go. ”

The two apparently settled their differences as they were seen outside with part of the squad and Chance told a joke that Kanye mocked loudly.

The two talented Chicago rappers first worked together when Chance featured a verse on Kanye’s 2016 song Ultralight Beam from his seventh studio album The Life Of Pablo.

The clip’s release comes at an interesting time as there have been several reports of an impending divorce from wife Kim, 40, in recent weeks.

It is understood that Kim will be discussing the end of her marriage to Kanye during the final series of E! Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show, much to Bound 2 rapper’s horror, source says Us weekly.

“ He’s far from thrilled, ” a source said as he continues to stay in Wyoming at his ranch while Kim stays with their four children at their mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

The source added: ‘She will continue to focus on her business empire. Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with the direction of her life.

Kim and Kanye – who share North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 19 months, together – had been in marriage counseling as they “tried to solve problems.”

A source said of their counseling sessions: ‘The divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants their relationship to work more than anything.

“ There is nothing specific that has happened that got them to this point … They are 100% aligned when it comes to kids. ”

However, another insider insists the couple are only dealing with ‘regular relationship issues’.

They added of the couple’s struggles: ‘These are just regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved. Divorce talks have been held with them since the spring.

Page six has since reported that Kim wanted her long-running show to end explosively by frankly discussing her relationship breakdown with Kanye.

A source explained, “ The Kardashians are planning on going out with a bang. They filmed Kim discussing her marriage issues.

“ But everyone involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, as the finale won’t air until later in 2021. ”