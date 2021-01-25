AFI Awards: ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Minari’, ‘Soul’ among the picks of the best films of 2020





On the television side, the American Film Institute has recognized “Bridgerton”, “The Good Lord Bird”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Ted Lasso”, among other titles.

The American Film Institute has selected its 2020 winners for the 10 best movies and TV shows of the year. The titles, presented in alphabetical order, are works that the AFI juries have determined to advance the art of the moving image, to value the cultural heritage of the American art form, to inspire the public and artists and to mark American society. In addition to the 20 winners, AFI awards a special prize to Hamilton, the filmed version of which debuted on Disney + this summer, rekindling interest in the hit Broadway musical as fans could watch the production from home. AFI’s best films are Da 5 Bloods, Judas and the Black Messiah, Black Bottom de Ma Rainey, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Soul, Sound of Metal and The Chicago 7 trial. AFI’s best TV programs of the year are Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Good Lord Bird, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Mrs. America, The Queen’s Gambit, Ted Lasso and Unorthodox. This year’s juries were chaired by Jeanine Basinger, AFI Board Member (President Emeritus and Founder of the Department of Film Studies at Wesleyan University and Vice Chairman of the AFI Board of Directors , Richard Frank (former president of Disney TV, president of Walt Disney Studios and president of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences). Other members of the jury included Debbie Allen, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson, David Mandel , Marlee Matlin, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Wes Studi and Lulu Wang; authors and academics representing prestigious universities with recognized film and television arts programs; film historians Mark Harris, Molly Haskell and Leonard Maltin; the council of AFI administration; and media film and television critics such as the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, TV Guide and The Washington Post. AFI also announced that sponsor Audi, to commemorate each of the AFI Award recipients, has created a $ 250,000 scholarship initiative offering scholarships on behalf of the winners to women and BIPOC scholarship recipients at the AFI Conservatory. For 20 years, the AFI Awards have been an opportunity to bring artists together in one room with a singular goal of building community rather than competition, said AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale in a statement. communicated. This year we can’t come together, but instead we will be celebrating each winner by creating exclusive content to share with a global audience through AFI Movie Club, showcasing excellence. The AFI Movie Club global program will feature the winners from February. The 2020 AFI Prize winners will be honored on February 26 with a virtual event that will be broadcast on AFI’s YouTube channel and on AFI.com The full list of 2020 award winners follows. AFI Films of the Year Da 5 bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s black background

Mank

Threatening

Nomadland

One night in Miami

Soul

Sound of metal

The Chicago Trial 7. AFI TV Shows of the Year

You better call Saul

Bridgerton

The crown

The good Lord bird

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Mrs. America

The queen’s gambit

Ted lasso

Unorthodox AFI Special Prize

Hamilton







